‘Coronation Street’ spoilers: Yasmeen Nazir stands her ground!

Yasmeen Nazir makes it clear she wants nothing to do with Zeedan in tonight’s first episode of Coronation Street (8.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings)

Despite Stu’s gratitude after a stressful day when the agency workers failed to turn up, Yasmeen is still furious with Zeedan and makes it clear she wants him nowhere near the restaurant. Leanne offers Zeedan a job at the bistro but he's not sure he can take it.

Yasmeen is unimpressed by Zeedan's good deed. (Image credit: ITV)

Shona confides in Abi how she’s noticed that Tim and Aggie have been spending quite a bit of time together recently and Abi’s taken aback. Does she think that Aggie and Tim have been having an affair or will she dismiss the idea and try to find out the real reason they have been spending so much time with one another?

Meanwhile, how will Tim get out of telling the truth about his condition when Sally confronts him at the hotel about his ‘fancy woman’?

Mrs Crawshaw thanks Summer for bringing the upskirting to her attention and assures the girls she’ll be talking to the governors about a policy change. But the girls are less than impressed when they realise the school expects girls to wear shorts under their skirts. Will they accept the new rules or tell the head that they’re the victims and shouldn’t have to change the way they dress?

When Craig reveals that he’s sent the crutch to the lab to have it tested for fingerprints, Faye and Emma despair that he will soon find out the truth about the accident.

Bernie faces a moral dilemma after chatting with Clint. Will she do the right thing? Or will a discussion with Chesney lead her down the wrong path?

Coronation Street continues on Friday at 7.30pm.