'Coronation Street' spoilers: Zeedan Nazir at WAR as he makes a new enemy

Zeedan Nazir finds himself at war in the first Monday episode of Coronation Street (7.30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

After losing all their money in a scam, Alya is panicking about how she can keep Speed Daal afloat when all they seem to be selling is takeaways. Yasmeen is also worried about their financial troubles, but Zeedan soon comes to the rescue with a genius plan.

Deciding that they need to have a promotional night to get people through their door, Zeedan plans a tasting evening. However, when he makes the grave mistake of sharing his ideas with Debbie in the pub, could he soon discover that she likes to play dirty when it comes to business?

Debbie hears Zeedan talking about his brilliant idea for the restaurant. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Nina's plan to get justice for Seb continues when she makes leaflets to hand out telling everyone exactly what kind of person he is. However, she is left devastated when news reaches her that Seb's killer has made the starting line up for the new County football match.

Vowing to name and shame Corey, Nina does her worst on social media to tell everyone he is a murderer. But how will Corey react when he discovers what she's done?

Nina wants revenge on Corey. (Image credit: ITV)

Imran is being forced to work for sly ex wife Sabeen after she discovered he has been lying about where he was the night of Kelly's trial. Knowing that he doesn't want his secret to get back to Toyah, Imran has no choice but to do as Sabeen says.

But when she asks him to use his local contacts to track Sharon down to help her case for Harvey, will Imran be able to go through with it?

There is good news for the Bailey family when James gets a letter from the police telling him he will be receiving an official apology for what happened the night he was stopped while out driving.

James admits it feels like a small victory, but Aggie is thrilled for her son and tells him that small steps like this are a triumph.

Sally is still on a mission to sort the parking on the cobbles. (Image credit: ITV)

Also, Sally is fuming when she sees Councillor Cameron has parked on the street again, and persuades Fergus that he needs to issue him a ticket for obstructing a dropped kerb. It seems Sally is on a one-woman mission to solve the parking drama on the cobbles.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with a hour-long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV - you can also catch up on episodes on ITV Hub now.