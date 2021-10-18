‘Coronation Street’ spoilers: Zeedan Nazir feels the pressure

Zeedan Nazir's heart sinks as he receives another bag of cash.

Hashim puts more pressure on Zeedan Nazir in Coronation Street (7.30 pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

With Alya out of the way and completely oblivious to his ruse, an under pressure Zeedan takes the opportunity to launder some of Hashim’s cash through the Speed Daal till.

Later, Hashim meets up with him in the ginnel and, handing him another bag of cash, tells him he’s got a month to push it through the books. Zeedan’s heart sinks as he realises the chance of getting caught is getting ever greater.

Hashim hands over another bag of cash in the ginnel. (Image credit: ITV)

In the salon flat, Curtis runs his hand through his hair and a clump falls out.

When he reveals that it’s another side effect of his illness, Emma is heartbroken for him and wonders how she can help.

Later in the Rovers Return, she confides in Steve how worried she is about Curtis’s condition and wonders if he’d lend her the money from Oliver’s fund to allow him to see a private consultant.

Has Curtis decided he needs cash to get answers?

Emma reveals her concerns about Curtis to Steve. (Image credit: ITV)

Sean offers to help a grateful Asha and Nina find Stu by introducing them to his friend Carol.

Carol suggests that they go and speak to some of the homeless people by the riverbank, but she is furious and throws them out when she sees them going through Stu’s belongings.

As Asha and Nina head home they spot Stu once again and Nina bites the bullet and tells him that they need his help.

