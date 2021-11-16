'Doctors' spoilers: A clinically vulnerable patient needs help

Jimmi Clay (played by Adrian Lewis Morgan) holds a counselling session for clinically vulnerable patient Doris James (played by Gabrielle Lloyd) on today's episode of Doctors (1.45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Following the government guidance, Doris was shut away from the world for months during the pandemic lockdown, to avoid risking her health.



But she is struggling to adjust to life now that things have returned to "normal" and folks seem to be going about their everyday business again.

Doris has a counselling session with Jimmi on today's episode of Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

During the counselling session, Jimmi and Doris discuss the Covid-19 vaccination programme, how quickly it was rolled out and how it has brought hope for a return to "normal" life.



But why does Doris seem bitter about it?



This standalone episode of the BBC daytime drama flashes back to the first day of vaccinations at The Mill.



Doris speaks to her grown son, Dennis (Robert Ewens) on the phone.



Dennis has a learning disability and lives in a care home.



He desperately wants to see his mum but Doris has to remind him they're not allowed to meet at the moment due to the government guidelines about Covid-19.



The only glimmer of hope during Doris's days is her friendship with neighbour, Albert Vaughan (Nigel Betts, who you might remember as Bob Hope's brother Eddie on Emmerdale).



Albert is shielding too.



So he and Doris sit in their front rooms and do the crossword together.

Is there a romance blossoming between Doris and her neighbour Albert on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Doris and Albert's "romance" is interrupted when surgery receptionist Valerie Pitman (Sarah Moyle) phones to remind Doris about getting the vaccination jab.



After Doris receives her vaccination from Jimmi at the surgery, she starts to feel hopeful for the future.



But when Doris returns home, she sees an ambulance parked over the road by Albert's house.



Doris panics when she can't get hold of Albert...



Has something TERRIBLE happened?

Doctors continues every Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.