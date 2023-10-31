Doctors spoilers: Al Haskey has his first THERAPY SESSION

Al Haskey takes the next step with his first therapy session on Doctors.

Al Haskey (played by Ian Midlane) takes the first step towards recovery with a therapy session on today's episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).

Al has been hiding away at home since he was attacked outside The Mill by an angry former patient and her husband.



But after a heart-to-heart with his surgery colleagues, Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) and Kirsty Millar (Kiruna Stamell), Al has booked an appointment with therapist, Sophia Artino (Barbara D'Alterio).



Al is cagey at first but eventually starts to open-up to Sophia about the aftermath of the attack.



When Sophia realises that Al has been too afraid to leave his house since the awful incident, she tries to gently encourage him to step outside into his back garden.



Can Al go through with it?

How will Al's first therapy session go on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

It's been a bit on/off between receptionist Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg) and doctor Suni Bulsara (Rahul Arya) since THAT kiss.



But they clearly do like each other!



Suni is grateful when he's running late and Scarlett covers for him with his patients.



However, Scarlett feels snubbed when he later turns down her lunch invite to go out with his mum, Nina (Wendi Peters), instead.



Scarlett doesn't hold back and later accuses Suni of playing games and messing with her head!



Suni bites back that Scarlett has been the one playing games with HIM!



Hmm, could all this anger and outrage soon take an interesting turn for Scarlett and Suni?

Suni is not happy that Scarlett has been playing games with him on Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) has a counselling session with teenager, Brandon Gordon (Max Pemberton) and his mum, Pam (Ruby Snape).



Pam is worried about Brandon's anger issues after he beat-up another boy at school.



But Brandon would clearly rather be anywhere else.



Plus, Pam's presence seems to be putting the lad even more on edge...



After Pam reveals that she caught Brandon watching an online video posted by a toxic influencer, will Jimmi start to get to the bottom of Brandon's complicated feelings?

Jimmi has a counselling session with a troubled teenager on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Pam is worried about her son Brandon's anger issues on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer