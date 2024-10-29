Doctors spoilers: Al investigates a case of SEXUAL HARASSMENT...
Airs Tuesday 5 November 2024 at 2:00pm on BBC1.
On today's standalone episode of Doctors (2:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings), Al Haskey (played by Ian Midlane) meets a female student affected by misogyny...
In the present, school teacher, Monica McGuire (Rosanna Miles), explains to Al how sexist language and sexual harassment has increased in schools.
This leads to Al investigating the potential consequences of toxic masculinity for the latest episode of his podcast.
The episode flashbacks to the case of teenager Emily Parker (Naomi Preston-Low), who is being hassled by her boyfriend, James Gough (Leo Corbitt).
James appears to be calling the shots in the relationship and threatens Emily about ever cheating on him.
He seems to enjoy taunting her about "getting a reputation" around school.
When a concerned Monica tries to check-in on the couple, James rudely turns and walks away...
In the present, Monica explains to Al about the signs of control and emotional manipulation.
They listen to a voice note exchanged between James and his classmate, Cesar Torres (Zanda Emlano).
James boasts to Cesar that he knows exactly the right way to treat females.
But how will Emily react when James casually suggests they could make some money if she agrees to "show herself on camera"!
James is not happy when Emily argues back.
Realising she needs to remove herself from the heated situation, Emily makes an excuse and leaves.
But when angry James then starts to send her nasty text messages, upset Emily decides it's time to confide in Monica...
After becoming fixated with a masculine influencer's social media profile, James STEALS his mum's credit card so he can pay for premium content from the influencer.
James is determined to get back together with Emily.
But when the arrogant lad sees Emily and Cesar walking together outside school, he SNAPS in a jealous rage...
WHAT will angry James do?
Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 2:00pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.