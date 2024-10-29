Doctors spoilers: Al investigates a case of SEXUAL HARASSMENT...

On today's standalone episode of Doctors (2:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings), Al Haskey (played by Ian Midlane) meets a female student affected by misogyny...



In the present, school teacher, Monica McGuire (Rosanna Miles), explains to Al how sexist language and sexual harassment has increased in schools.



This leads to Al investigating the potential consequences of toxic masculinity for the latest episode of his podcast.



The episode flashbacks to the case of teenager Emily Parker (Naomi Preston-Low), who is being hassled by her boyfriend, James Gough (Leo Corbitt).



James appears to be calling the shots in the relationship and threatens Emily about ever cheating on him.



He seems to enjoy taunting her about "getting a reputation" around school.



When a concerned Monica tries to check-in on the couple, James rudely turns and walks away...

Al discovers Emily was on the receiving end of toxic masculinity on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

In the present, Monica explains to Al about the signs of control and emotional manipulation.



They listen to a voice note exchanged between James and his classmate, Cesar Torres (Zanda Emlano).



James boasts to Cesar that he knows exactly the right way to treat females.



But how will Emily react when James casually suggests they could make some money if she agrees to "show herself on camera"!



James is not happy when Emily argues back.



Realising she needs to remove herself from the heated situation, Emily makes an excuse and leaves.



But when angry James then starts to send her nasty text messages, upset Emily decides it's time to confide in Monica...

James threatens girlfriend Emily on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Emily turns to help from teacher Monica on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

After becoming fixated with a masculine influencer's social media profile, James STEALS his mum's credit card so he can pay for premium content from the influencer.



James is determined to get back together with Emily.



But when the arrogant lad sees Emily and Cesar walking together outside school, he SNAPS in a jealous rage...



WHAT will angry James do?

Will Cesar regret hanging out with bad lad James on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 2:00pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer