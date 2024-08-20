Doctors spoilers: Al investigates a ghostly MYSTERY!

There are some ghostly goings-on when Al is mistaken for a woman's DEAD husband on today's episode of Doctors...

Al Haskey (played by Ian Midlane) stumbles upon another spooky medical mystery on today's standalone episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Al treats patient Heather Peabold (Lowri Izzard, from Welsh crime-drama, Hidden) and sympathises with Heather about the recent death of her dad, George.



Heather reveals she is moving back home with her mum Colleen (Fiona Dolman, who plays John Barnaby's wife Sarah on Midsomer Murders), which won't be easy as things have been awkward between them.



At the family home, Heather gets a warm welcome from long-time cleaner, Marta Kaminski (Malgorzata Klara).



But Colleen remains icy and aloof.



When Marta accidentally knocks over a box containing a pair of distinctive glasses once worn by the late George, Colleen SNAPS and sacks poor Marta from her job!



Heather is shocked by her mum's cruel behaviour...

WHY are things so awkward between Colleen and her daughter Heather on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Heather goes through her dad's belongings and finds another pair of his distinctive glasses

Two days later, Al sees Colleen at the Campus Surgery and she is spooked to see that his glasses are similar to those worn by her late husband, George.



Colleen is further unsettled when she finds George's glasses on the mantlepiece at home and accuses Heather of playing twisted mindgames...



WHAT is going on?

Heather has a heart-to-heart with household cleaner Marta on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

As Colleen's strange and paranoid behaviour continues, Heather starts to worry about her mum.



What is with her fixation with George's glasses?



Colleen appears to become unraveled when she returns to the Campus Surgery in her dressing gown, demanding to see George!



Al arrives and reels when Colleen clearly thinks he is her DEAD husband...

Al is mistaken for Colleen's DEAD husband George on Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer