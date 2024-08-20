Doctors spoilers: Al investigates a ghostly MYSTERY!
Airs Wednesday 28 August 2024 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
Al Haskey (played by Ian Midlane) stumbles upon another spooky medical mystery on today's standalone episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Al treats patient Heather Peabold (Lowri Izzard, from Welsh crime-drama, Hidden) and sympathises with Heather about the recent death of her dad, George.
Heather reveals she is moving back home with her mum Colleen (Fiona Dolman, who plays John Barnaby's wife Sarah on Midsomer Murders), which won't be easy as things have been awkward between them.
At the family home, Heather gets a warm welcome from long-time cleaner, Marta Kaminski (Malgorzata Klara).
But Colleen remains icy and aloof.
When Marta accidentally knocks over a box containing a pair of distinctive glasses once worn by the late George, Colleen SNAPS and sacks poor Marta from her job!
Heather is shocked by her mum's cruel behaviour...
Heather goes through her dad's belongings and finds another pair of his distinctive glasses
Two days later, Al sees Colleen at the Campus Surgery and she is spooked to see that his glasses are similar to those worn by her late husband, George.
Colleen is further unsettled when she finds George's glasses on the mantlepiece at home and accuses Heather of playing twisted mindgames...
WHAT is going on?
As Colleen's strange and paranoid behaviour continues, Heather starts to worry about her mum.
What is with her fixation with George's glasses?
Colleen appears to become unraveled when she returns to the Campus Surgery in her dressing gown, demanding to see George!
Al arrives and reels when Colleen clearly thinks he is her DEAD husband...
Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.