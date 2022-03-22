Doctors spoilers: Bear Sylvester goes on a date with Princess!

Bear Sylvester (played by Dex Lee) took a fancy to Princess Buchanan (Laura White), the moment she began working at The Mill on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But trainee doctor Princess has been giving out mixed messages.



Is she into Bear... or NOT?



Bear is excited to get his hands on tickets for a SOLD OUT gig.



He offers her one of the gig tickets.



But she still plays hard to get!



However, the work colleagues finally get their act together and head out for a night on the town.



At the gig, they begin to bond and chat about their families.



But Princess still seems to be holding back from fully committing to Bear.



When he tries to tempt Princess to go for another drink after the gig, she makes her excuses and leaves!



It looks like Bear has finally made some progress with Princess.



Or has he?

Is Princess still playing hard to get on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Emma Reid (Dido Miles) has been wobbling around on crutches since her unfortunate accident on her birthday.



But the injured GP is desperate to get out of the house and decides to head to the local shopping centre for some beauty treatments.



Emma calls Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) from the shopping centre to tell her now nice it is to be out and about.



But while Emma is distracted on the phone, her crutches get stolen!



Now she is stranded at the shopping centre!



Zara is stuck at work so can't come to help.



But offers to send her partner, Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) to assist.



However, stubborn Emma is determined to solve the problem herself.



Soon she makes an unexpected purchase that she hopes she can use to ESCAPE from the shopping centre!



Will Emma's plan work?

Emma enjoys some new-found freedom on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) tries to help a patient, Mari Shaw (Hannah Chinn), who seems keen to avoid questions about her wellbeing.



Things take a strange turn when Mari gets a funny look from another patient, Jonathan Barnbrook (Hal Geller).



Outside the surgery, Jonathan starts talking to Mari, who is keen to get away.



But she stops in her tracks when Jonathan mentions The Harbour Star Hotel.



WHAT is the connection between Mari and Jonathan?

Is there a MYSTERY connection between patients Mari and Jonathan on today's episode of Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues every Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

The episode is repeated at 7:00pm on BBC Two.