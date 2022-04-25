Doctors spoilers: Bear Sylvester makes a SHOCK discovery!

Bear Sylvester (played by Dex Lee) is reeling after making an unexpected discovery on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...



There is tension between Bear and Princess Buchanan (Laura White) and he starts to see his on/off secret lover in a whole new light.



In the meantime, Bear's housemate, Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) feels completely caught in the middle.



How will Sid react to the discovery that Princess is the mystery woman that Bear has been confiding in him about?



Princess can't see what the big deal is, and as usual the manipulating medic attempts to talk her way out of trouble.



But it looks like she might have well and truly messed-up this time...

There's a tense stand-off between Bear, Princess and Sid on today's episode of Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Surgery nurse, Maeve Ludlow (Clelia Murphy) remains worried about Dale Ashfield (Jack Davies), after the lad confessed to taking the new drug that is causing chaos around Letherbridge.



Maeve tracks down Dale at home and he eventually gives her the name of the drug dealer.



Maeve is determined to prevent any more medical emergencies involving the drug.



Despite a warning from Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) to leave the investigation to the police, Maeve decides to lie in wait and confront drug dealer, Gary McMullen (Mark Holgate, who played Michael Rodwell's doomed son, Gavin on Coronation Street)...



Is Maeve putting herself in terrible danger?

Maeve confronts drug dealer Gary on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) decides the time has come to hire a cleaner to help get his messy home in order before his mum, Eve, arrives for a visit.



Al and cleaner Elsa Golden (Eri Shuka) seem to hit of off immediately, having a similar sense of humour.



However, things take an unexpected turn when a man, Ross Dempster (Rene Zagger, who played PC Nick Klein on The Bill) knocks on the door of Al's house.



Ross has come to confront Elsa, and accuses the cleaner of trying to make a move on him and then STEALING from him!



Is Al's new cleaner hiding some shady secrets?

Al decides to hire a cleaner on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues every Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

The episode is repeated at 7:00pm on BBC Two.