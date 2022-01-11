'Doctors' spoilers: Bear Sylvester meets one of his heroes!

Doctors is back! On today's episode of the BBC daytime drama (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings), Bear Sylvester (played by Dex Lee) gets the chance to meet one of his heroes.



Francis Peyton (Fidel Nanton), a Cardiothoracic Surgeon, has a reputation for helping Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic people get recruited for top jobs in the NHS.



Francis is currently mentoring Zebbie Hart (Carlyss Peer), an old school friend of Bear's, who is training to become a surgeon.



Excited business manager Bear seizes the opportunity to join Francis and Zebbie for lunch.



Bear is instantly charmed by Francis's charisma and storytelling.



However, as Francis continues to drink wine through their lunch, Bear starts to see an altogether different side to Francis.



And it's not one he likes!



While Zebbie helps Francis get set-up for a lecture he's going to give, Bear considers taking some drastic action against Francis...

Is Francis a hero... or villain on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, it's business as usual again at the Mill after the Christmas break.



Rowena Mitchell (Bobby Wilkinson), a patient with severe stomach pain, asks to see Dr Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers).



Daniel gave her painkillers the day before.



But when Daniel is unavailable, Rowena gets fed-up waiting to see another doctor and decides to leave.



However, out on the street Rowena is suddenly struck by sharp stomach pains.



Back at the surgery, Emma Reid (Dido Miles) examines Rowena and becomes very concerned...



Ruhma gets a FRIGHT while home alone on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Elsewhere, midwife Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) is keeping busy with the walking group she set-up for her pregnant mums.



However, Ruhma is not entirely happy when surgery bossman Daniel seems keen on getting the dads involved in the fitness programme too.



No men allowed?!



But Ruhma soon has an even bigger problem to worry about.



While home alone, Ruhma hears a noise outside on the patio.



She cautiously approaches the window to peer outside.



And then...

Doctors continues every Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.