Doctors spoilers: Can anyone help Al Haskey?

Al Haskey (played by Ian Midlane) has been keeping himself locked away from the rest of the world since he was attacked outside The Mill on Doctors.



His worried surgery co-workers have been attempting to make contact with him.



But Al continues to ignore their phonecalls and refuses to open the front door when they visit.



In fact, Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) recently got a bucket of water chucked over him when he refused to go away until Al let him in!



Al just wants to be left alone to play his favourite computer games and stay safe inside his home.



However, as Al's anxious and obsessive behaviour continues, Jimmi and Emma Reid (Dido Miles) start to discuss what else they can do to help their troubled friend...



Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) is in need of some time out after what happened with his now ex-girlfriend, Claudia Briant.



At home, Bear starts looking at some online fashion videos, hoping for some inspiration for his wardrobe.



However, he is interrupted by unexpected house guest, Tye Vere (Daniel Hill), who starts commenting on the videos.



Will Tye get the message that he's getting on Bear's nerves?



Meanwhile, Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg) needs some advice from Rosie Colton (Janice Connolly) about what is/isn't happening between her and Suni Bulsara (Rahul Arya).



But when Rosie makes a surprising revelation about her own past love life, will it help Scarlett decide what to do?

At Letherbridge Police Station, Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) is reacquainted with Mike Gorman (Morgan Jones), a charming rogue who has found himself on the wrong side of the law... again!



After waking-up in a Police cell, boozer and gambler Mike swears he is going to change his ways.



Rob asks Emma, on FME duty, to check Mike over before he can be released.



However, it looks like Mike is in BIG trouble again when he claims a diamond and emerald necklace he bought for his wife Melanie's (Eiry Hughes) is missing from his personal belongings...

