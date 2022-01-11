'Doctors' spoilers: Can Karen and Rob Hollins solve a MYSTERY?

The Christmas break was good for Rob Hollins (played by Chris Walker) and his wife, Karen (Jan Pearson) on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



The couple seem to be back on track after the marriage troubles they went through last year.



On today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, Karen is thrilled when Rob surprises her with lunch at a very expensive restaurant in Letherbridge.



Karen and Rob enjoy a glass or two or three of wine with their luxury lunch.



But when the pair leave the restaurant later, they get made fun of for being drunk by a homeless woman, Maisie Pritchett (Fiz Marcus)!



Karen does not appreciate Maisie laughing at them and the pair get into a slight altercation!



Things take a turn for the worse, when Maisie bursts into tears and claims her beloved cat has gone missing.



Policeman Rob gets into detective mode as Maisie leads him and Karen to an outhouse.



Is it possible that Kitty cat has got stuck down a pipe?



Or could it be that crafty Maisie isn't telling the truth at all?

Karen and Rob help homeless woman Maisie search for her missing cat on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Back at the surgery, Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) counsels a new patient, Tim Watkins (Andrew Macklin, who played Troy Dowling in Irish soap, Fair City).



Tim is depressed and his relationship with girlfriend, Rachelle seems to be on shaky ground.



Tim opens up to counsellor Jimmi about his low mood.



But he insists that he would never harm himself.



However, Jimmi is concerned about Tim's depression and suggests he try some medication to help with his low mood.

Jimmi has a counselling session with new patient Tim on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

ALSO, Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) meets a mum and daughter who don't like to talk about emabrassing things.



However, their embarassment is having a serious impact on their lives.



Olivia Franklin (Miranda Nolan) brings her mum, Linda to the Mill to see Al, after an unfortunate incident in front of their handsome gardener, Aaron Welsh (Jamie Pigott).



Linda blames Olivia for the incident and tries to avoid talking about it by changing the subject to her daughter's single status!



Linda fears there must be something wrong with Olivia, if she is still single in her 40s!



Al, who is still single at Olivia's age, is not amused by Linda's attitude!



But Olivia remains worried about her mum's health.



Is there something going on with Linda that she just won't face-up to?

Mum and daughter are keeping secrets from each other on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues every Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.