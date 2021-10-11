'Doctors' spoilers: Can Karen Hollins convince Rob to return?

Karen Hollins (played by Jan Pearson) is unsure where she stands with husband Rob (Chris Walker) since he packed his bags and stormed off on Doctors (1.45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Is their marriage really over after all these years?



Or can Karen convince Rob to give them another chance?



Karen's surgery colleague Valerie Pitman (Sarah Moyle) has her own take on the situation.



Valerie reckons Karen needs to put the spice back into her marriage with some creative roleplay in the bedroom!



But Karen is not too sure about such SEXY scenarios as the Sheriff and the Showgirl... or Damsel in Distress!



But then again, Karen is desperate to save her marriage.



Should she take Valerie's advice and try and get raunchy with Rob?!

Will Rob agree to return home to Karen on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Makeda Sylvester (Angela Wynter) is proving to be more stubborn than many of the regular surgery patients.



Bear's (Dex Lee) is ignoring some medical advice from Dr Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) and carrying on like it's business as usual.



Bear tries again to convince Makeda to go for the hospital test that Zara has recommended.



But Makeda has a deep mistrust of medical professionals, rooted in painful personal experience in the past.



Bear cannot argue when Makeda gives him examples of the racism that she and other black patients have experienced at the hands of medical practitioners.



Bear is conflicted.



He wants to respect his mum's views. But he is also worried about her health.



Can Bear enlist the help of Makeda's fella Clive Hopper (Jim Findley) to convince her to go to St Phil's Hospital for medical tests?

Ruhma tries to help the troubled new cleaner at St Phil's Hospital on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) meets Johnny Maguire (Ethan Moorhouse), a new cleaner at St Phil's Hospital.



Ruhma is impressed to hear how Johnny is taking his job seriously and paying particular attention to keeping the maternity ward clean.



However, midwife Ruhma is alarmed when Johnny suddenly SNAPS and acts in an aggressive manner towards teenager Dan Willis (Joao Faulkner), the son of one of her pregnant patients Trish Willis (Savannah Stevenson).



WHAT is the reason behind Johnny's unpredictable nature?

