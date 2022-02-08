'Doctors' spoilers: Can Rob and Karen Hollins save a life?

Rob (played by Chris Walker) and Karen Hollins (Jan Pearson) take centre stage on today's standalone episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Rob stops by the surgery to meet his receptionist wife, Karen at the end of his police shift.



Karen asks Rob to take in a delivery while she is away from the Reception desk.



But then the phone rings... and an emergency starts to unfold!

Rob gets on the case after receiving an emergency phonecall from a young girl on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Rob finds himself speaking to five-year-old Bethany "Betty" McCallister (Annabel Brook).



Betty is worried because her mum isn't breathing.



But before Rob can find out more, the phone cuts out.



Rob tries to re-dial but discovers the caller's number is withheld.



Rob gets into investigative mode and gets Colin Windle (Sean Connolly) in the 999 control room involved.



Luckily, Betty calls back but she still doesn't give either Rob or Colin enough information about her whereabouts or what has happened to her mum.



With the clock ticking, Rob enlists the help of Karen to go through the call logs to the surgery.



The couple are able to work out that Betty's mum is Susan McCallister.



But can they get the emergency services to Susan before it's too late?

Rob and Karen team-up to try and save the life of a vulnerable young girl and her mum on today's episode of Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) is on shift with the Rapid Response Unit.



Things take an alarming turn when Sid hears from PC Sunita Chandola (Jalleh Alizadeh) that a bloodstain has been found on the floor of the address where the call came from...



Rob is alarmed when he discovers there is a motorbike outside the property belonging to a Martin Peeves, who is newly released from prison.



WHAT is Martin's connection to Betty and her mum, Susan?



Could mum and daughter be in terrible danger?



It's up to Karen and Rob to get to the bottom of this mystery before something dreadful happens to Betty and her mum...

Doctors continues every Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.