'Doctors' spoilers: Daisha Rashid is HEARTBROKEN over Hazeem...

Daisha Rashid (played by Sophie Kandola) was hoping to carry on her holiday romance with Hazeem Durrani (Ashraf Ejjbair) after tracking him down in Letherbridge on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But ever since Daisha's unexpected arrival earlier this month, Hazeem has been less than enthusiastic about picking-up where they left off in Thailand.



And now it looks like their romance is officially on the rocks - just as Daisha has found them a flat to move into together in Leicester.



Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) is not at all impressed by the way her nephew, Hazeem has treated Daisha.



So she secretly decides to stay in touch with Daisha, and try to undo some of the damage heartless Hazeem has done...

Ruhma is frosty with Hazeem on today's episode of Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Hazeem's lazy layabout ways continue.



He doesn't seem to be in any hurry to get a job, despite getting plenty of good advice from surgery business manager, Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee).



Bear is unimpressed to discover that Hazeem has turned down the job he set-up for him.



Hazeem reckons he's destined for bigger and better things.



But his lazy ways could soon see him outstay his welcome with Ruhma!

Rachelle drops a SHOCK bombshell during a counselling session on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Tim's relationship with his girlfriend Rachelle is in BIG trouble on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Jimmi Clay has another counselling session with patient, Tim Watkins (Andrew Macklin).



But this time, Tim gets his reluctant girlfriend, Rachelle Thomas (Ellie Nunn) involved too.



Tim has been struggling with depression.



But Rachelle is finding his mental health issues difficult to handle and their relationship is clearly strained.



Jimmi encourages Rachelle to open-up and share her feelings.



But Tim is left reeling when Rachelle confesses she feels more like his carer than his girlfriend!



Could the counselling session be make... or BREAK for the couple?

Does Sid's patient Talia have an eating disorder on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Talia Morgan (Emily Rita Redpath) visits the Campus to see Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) about some stomach pains.



As Sid begins a physical examination, Talia reveals she's unhappy with how she looks.



Then she drops the bombshell that her mum, Carol (Phillipa Peak) is sending her to a specialist eating disorder clinic.



But does Talia really need treatment for an eating disorder?



Or has her controlling mum got it all wrong?

