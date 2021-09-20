‘Doctors’ spoilers: Daniel Granger has a moral dilemma

GP Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) is presented with a lucrative job opportunity in today’s episode of the BBC daytime drama Doctors (BBC1, 1.45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).

Earlier in the day, Daniel sees a patient called Killian (Harry Wyatt) who has been brought in by his mother Vikki (Emily Aston).

Daniel realises that Killian’s poor health could be down to his poor diet and he’s sad when Daniel’s mum reveals the measly contents of the weekly food parcel they get from the council.

Emily Aston, the sister of Sam Aston, who plays Coronation Street's Chesney Brown, stars in today's Doctors as Vikki. (Image credit: BBC)

Later on Daniel’s golf partner, Marcus, has to bail on their round, Marcus sets Daniel up with a pal of his called Robin (Mark Carlisle).

Robin has a firm that provides catering contract for school meals. After chatting on the golf course, Robin offers Daniel a highly lucrative consultancy role.

Robin’s company is bidding for the council food parcel contracts and he wants Daniel’s medical expertise on the contents of the parcels.

However when ruthless businessman, Robin reveals he will do anything to undercut the price of the competition in order to win the contract, what will Daniel do?

Will he take the money or feel morally obliged to turn Robin down?

Meanwhile, things are still icy at home between Karen Hollins (Jan Pearson) and husband Rob (Chris Walker) following Harriet Shelton's (Carley Stenson) arrival the previous day when Karen overheard them discussing their relationship.

Rob has booked a counselling appointment for today and Karen is optimistic it will help.

However, when Rob turns up for his appointment he is unimpressed by his counsellor, Charita Sharma (Maya Saroya), who is the same age as his daughter.

A disparaging Rob tells Charita he just wants to tick the therapy session off his list so he can return to work as soon as possible.

What will Charita make of Rob’s dismissive attitude and can she help him?

Bear soon realises that something is bothering his mum about her business, a Caribbean café. (Image credit: BBC)

Plus Bear Sylvester's (Dex Lee) mum, Makeda (Angela Wynter), arrives at the surgery and Bear plays up his role as business manager in front of Karen and GP Sid Vere (Ashely Rice) to try and impress her.

Bear soon realises that something is bothering his mum about her business, a Caribbean café.

He discovers that one of her competitors, Clive (Jim Findley), is stealing her customers from her so Bear agrees to help her by spying on Clive’s café for her!

What will Bear discover?

Doctors continues every Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.