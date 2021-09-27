‘Doctors’ spoilers: Daniel Granger is angry with Al

Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) loses his patience with Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) in today’s episode of the BBC daytime drama Doctors (BBC1, 1.45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).

Earlier on, Al is increasingly consumed with his phone, much to the annoyance of everyone. Al insults Valerie Pitman (Sarah Moyle) and only half pays attention to Daniel who is requesting a meeting.

When Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) tries to get Al to try a new place with him for lunch, Al isn’t listening properly and mistakenly thinks their lunch is at The Icon.

Daniel and Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) are left waiting for Al who is a no-show at their meeting and Daniel is fuming when he spots Al at the reception desk chatting to Valerie with no idea he was supposed to be in a meeting.

Meanwhile, Jimmi is also angry with Al for standing him and up and decides to give him a few home truths.

Will Al realise the error of his ways?

Makeda Sylvester is played by Angela Wynter. (Image credit: BBC1 )

Meanwhile, Bear is still avoiding his mum Makeda (Angela Wynter) until Sid gives him an idea on how to break the news of her rival café owner, Clive Hopper's (Jim Findley) excellent food.

Bear gets a takeaway from Clive’s and implores Makeda to try it.

She can’t deny how good it is but trouble is brewing when Clive works out what is going on.

He tries to be friendly to Makeda but she is upset, telling him that he’s ruining her livelihood with his rival business.

Hairdresser Olly Brockhurst is transgender. (Image credit: BBC1 )

Plus Luca McIntyre (Ross McLaren) tries to help a hairdresser called Olly Brockhurst (Jake Graf) who is stressing about the opening of his new business.

Olly has an appointment with Luca about the antidepressants he is supposed to be taking but Luca is concerned when Ollie admits he hasn’t been taking them.

Olly later explains that he has been cut off by his mum, Helena (Susan Kyd) who can’t accept that he is transgender.

Can Luca help Olly and convince him that he needs the medication that he’s stopped taking?

Doctors continues every Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.