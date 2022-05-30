Doctors spoilers: DISASTER for Leona the Lion!

Will another photoshoot end in disaster for Valerie as Leona the Lion on Doctors?

Valerie Pitman's (played by Sarah Moyle) adventures as Leona the Lion have certainly got off to an eventful start on Doctors! (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Last week on the BBC daytime drama, surgery receptionist Valerie had a close brush with the law, when a spontaneous photoshoot involving Leona the Lion got slightly out of hand!



Luckily, Valerie's role as Leona, the Letherbridge Commonwealth mascot, seems to be a hit.



Valerie is accompanied by PR agent, Jordan Brown (Kathryn Thickett), when she attends her first public event as Leona the Lion.



It's a photoshoot with the Mayor and the school girl competition winner, who designed the winning mascot.



All is going well until Clara Robertson (India-Lily Cooper), also from the same school as the competition winner, befriends Valerie.



And then...

Is schoolgirl Clara to be trusted on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

The romance between doctor Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) and nurse Maeve Ludlow (Clelia Murphy) continues to blossom.



The medics have certainly given their surgery colleagues something to gossip about!



On today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, Jimmi surprises Maeve by taking her to play crazy golf for their next date.



It's all fun and games until Maeve starts getting a bit too competitive...

Maeve and Jimmi head off on another date on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Wilbur Eaton (Barry McCarthy, who has had roles on loads of TV series including, The Bill, Peak Practice, Holby City and Minder) arrives at The Mill for a routine check-up with Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh).



Surgery receptionist, Karen Hollins (Jan Pearson) believes there's something fishy about Wilbur.



The smartly-dressed pensioner doesn't seem to get the message that his appointment is over and he ought to leave.



And Zara finds Wilbur a little bit flirty during their appointment!



But Wilbur, who has only just recently lost his wife, seems happy to stick around the surgery and starts chatting-up other female patients, including Ivy Nichols (Colette Kelly).



Is Wilbur just a lonely old man?



Or is he on the lookout for a new wife?

Zara tries to help widower Wilbur on today's episode of Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues every Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

The episode is repeated at 7:00pm on BBC Two.