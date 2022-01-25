'Doctors' spoilers: Emma Reid confronts Zara...

Emma Reid (played by Dido Miles) and Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) have had their fallouts in the past... but their latest disagreement is getting out of hand on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



On today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) doesn't help matters when he deliberately stirs-up more trouble between the squabbling ladies!



Al is clearly hoping for another epic shouting match between the women when Emma hears about Zara working an FME shift the day before.



But if Emma is bothered about Zara moving into her territory at the police station, she's certainly playing it cool!



Infact, much to Zara's surprise, Emma offers her an olive branch in an attempt to end their feud.



Will Zara agree to make peace?



Or will she do or say something to make their workplace situation even worse?

Daisha gets a call from Hazeem on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) has high hopes that her nephew, Hazeem Durrani (Ahraf Ejjbair) could soon have a new job lined-up after his recent travels.



Hazeem has bought a new suit ready for his job interview.



However, little does Ruhma know, but hungover Hazeem oversleeps and completely misses the interview!



Meanwhile, Hazeem is not best pleased when he finds out Ruhma has been in touch with his now ex-girlfriend, Daisha Rashid (Sophie Kandola).



Hazeem decides to speak directly to Daisha about their situation.



But when Daisha gets Hazeem's phonecall, will it bring good news... or more bad news?

Bear's day off doesn't quite go as planned on today's episode of Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) is looking foward to a day off from work.



However, he is interrupted by neighbour, Susan Rutherford (played by Julia Hills, who was best friend Rona in BBC sitcom 2point4Children), who is convinced that drug dealers are lurking about.



Bear spots a mystery camper van parked in the street and Julia decides to get PC Pat Dyson (Dawn Butler) involved.



However, Julia is in for a SHOCK when someone familiar gets out of the offending vehicle...

WHO is the man in the van on today's episode of Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues every Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.