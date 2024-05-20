Doctors spoilers: ESCAPE from Letherbridge!

Al, Jimmi and Scarlett head to the Cotswolds on the trail of another medical MYSTERY for Al's podcast on Doctors...

"The Doctective" Al Haskey (played by Ian Midlane) is back on the case to try and solve another real-life medical MYSTERY on today's episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Al and his surgery colleagues, Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) and Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg), have packed their bags and are leaving Letherbridge behind for the weekend.



Their destination is the fancy Fircombe Manor in the Cotswolds.



Al reveals that they are on a SECRET mission to get a blood sample from owner, Lord Rodney Carleton (David Calder), because SOMEONE may be trying to poison him!



But WHO?



At the family manor, Al, Jimmi and Scarlett meet beaming brother and sister, Hugo (ex-Hollyoaks star Danny Mac) and Daphne (Lucy Aarden).



Daphne reveals how her Uncle Percy (Lord Rodney's twin brother) disappeared under mysterious circumstances 25 years earlier...

Is someone trying to POISON Lord Rodney on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Al, Jimmi and Scarlett go along with the cover story that they have come to try and solve the mystery of Percy's disappearance.



Rodney is intrigued as Al explains about the scientific techniques they can use to try and find his brother, Percy.



Al is determined to get a sample of Rodney's blood for DNA purposes.



But will the family's formidable nurse, Macosi Agabe (Yasmine Holness-Dove), scupper his plans?

Ex-Hollyoaks star Danny Mac guests on today's episode of Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Scarlett and Jimmi stumble upon some clues of their own.



Scarlett finds various boxes containing family scrapbooks and newspaper clippings.



While Jimmi discovers a dirty sleeping bag plus some camping and cooking equipment in the Chapel.



WHAT does this all mean?



The plot thickens during evening dinner time, when Rodney makes an entrance in his wheelchair.



And makes a SHOCK announcement!

Al chats with Lord Rodney on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Could family nurse Macosi be up to no good on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

