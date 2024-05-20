Doctors spoilers: ESCAPE from Letherbridge!
Airs Thursday 30 May 2024 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
"The Doctective" Al Haskey (played by Ian Midlane) is back on the case to try and solve another real-life medical MYSTERY on today's episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Al and his surgery colleagues, Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) and Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg), have packed their bags and are leaving Letherbridge behind for the weekend.
Their destination is the fancy Fircombe Manor in the Cotswolds.
Al reveals that they are on a SECRET mission to get a blood sample from owner, Lord Rodney Carleton (David Calder), because SOMEONE may be trying to poison him!
But WHO?
At the family manor, Al, Jimmi and Scarlett meet beaming brother and sister, Hugo (ex-Hollyoaks star Danny Mac) and Daphne (Lucy Aarden).
Daphne reveals how her Uncle Percy (Lord Rodney's twin brother) disappeared under mysterious circumstances 25 years earlier...
Al, Jimmi and Scarlett go along with the cover story that they have come to try and solve the mystery of Percy's disappearance.
Rodney is intrigued as Al explains about the scientific techniques they can use to try and find his brother, Percy.
Al is determined to get a sample of Rodney's blood for DNA purposes.
But will the family's formidable nurse, Macosi Agabe (Yasmine Holness-Dove), scupper his plans?
Meanwhile, Scarlett and Jimmi stumble upon some clues of their own.
Scarlett finds various boxes containing family scrapbooks and newspaper clippings.
While Jimmi discovers a dirty sleeping bag plus some camping and cooking equipment in the Chapel.
WHAT does this all mean?
The plot thickens during evening dinner time, when Rodney makes an entrance in his wheelchair.
And makes a SHOCK announcement!
Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.