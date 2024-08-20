Doctors spoilers: GOODBYE Paige!
Airs Thursday 29 August 2024 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
Time is up for temp receptionist, Paige Popplewell (played by Genevieve Lewis), on today's episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Paige hasn't been offered a permanent contract at The Mill, as she mistakenly believed she would.
So now, practice partner Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) has some damage control to do.
Paige has complained about her treatment to her Uncle Charlie, the head of a recruitment agency who supplies the surgery with temp staff.
So now Charlie is threatening to withdraw his agency's services...
During a ladies lunch at the Icon, Paige accuses Zara of trying to butter her up in order to keep her Uncle Charlie on side.
Kirsty Millar (Kiruna Stamell) and Michelle Walton (Joanna Bending) can only look on as Zara and feisty Paige go head-to-head!
So what's next for Paige?
Will she fulfil her dream of becoming a successful social media influencer?
Will she go on to date another footballer?
And will she and ex-boyfriend, Sid Vere (Ashley Rice), finally make peace as Paige prepares to say her goodbyes?
Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) is on a VPAS visit to check on Errol Harris (Geff Francis, from classic Channel 4 comedy Desmond's).
Errol happens to also know Bear's mum Makeda, since the days when he was a regular customer at her cafe.
But when Bear asks after Errol's best friend, Clinton Edmonds (Tyrone Huggins), his smile fades...
Errol's daughter, Patricia Harris (Simone Saunders), tells Bear she's thought about tracking down Clinton but hasn't dared find out what happened between the long-time friends.
After putting in a phone call to his mum, Bear is inspired to try and repair the fallout between Errol and Clinton.
But will a 999 EMERGENCY put the possible reunion in peril?
Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.