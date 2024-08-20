Doctors spoilers: GOODBYE Paige!

Time is up for temp receptionist, Paige Popplewell (played by Genevieve Lewis), on today's episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Paige hasn't been offered a permanent contract at The Mill, as she mistakenly believed she would.



So now, practice partner Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) has some damage control to do.



Paige has complained about her treatment to her Uncle Charlie, the head of a recruitment agency who supplies the surgery with temp staff.



So now Charlie is threatening to withdraw his agency's services...



During a ladies lunch at the Icon, Paige accuses Zara of trying to butter her up in order to keep her Uncle Charlie on side.



Kirsty Millar (Kiruna Stamell) and Michelle Walton (Joanna Bending) can only look on as Zara and feisty Paige go head-to-head!



So what's next for Paige?



Will she fulfil her dream of becoming a successful social media influencer?



Will she go on to date another footballer?



And will she and ex-boyfriend, Sid Vere (Ashley Rice), finally make peace as Paige prepares to say her goodbyes?

Will Zara stay on the right side of Paige on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) is on a VPAS visit to check on Errol Harris (Geff Francis, from classic Channel 4 comedy Desmond's).



Errol happens to also know Bear's mum Makeda, since the days when he was a regular customer at her cafe.



But when Bear asks after Errol's best friend, Clinton Edmonds (Tyrone Huggins), his smile fades...



Errol's daughter, Patricia Harris (Simone Saunders), tells Bear she's thought about tracking down Clinton but hasn't dared find out what happened between the long-time friends.

After putting in a phone call to his mum, Bear is inspired to try and repair the fallout between Errol and Clinton.



But will a 999 EMERGENCY put the possible reunion in peril?

Bear catches up with Errol's daughter Patricia on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

WHAT is the reason behind Errol and Clinton's fallout on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

