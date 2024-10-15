Doctors spoilers: Graham is out to cause TROUBLE!

Is Graham secretly trying to get nurse Luca DISMISSED from The Mill on Doctors?

Just WHAT is Graham Elton (played by Alex Avery) up to on today's episode of Doctors? (2:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) finds Graham reading-up on The Mill's Zero Tolerance guidelines.



Then later, Graham asks receptionist Rose Colton (Janice Connolly) to arrange a case review with nurse Luca McIntyre (Ross McLaren).



Luca reminds Graham that colleague Emma Reid (Dido Miles) will act as a chaperone during the meeting.



The two men are not to be left alone in the same space together again after their previous clash.



However, when it comes time for the meeting, Graham sneakily makes sure that the door to Emma's consulting room is closed...



Graham drops his pretence and makes it clear he wants to talk to Luca about what happened with patient Kerry Bedford yesterday...

Kerry complained about Graham's judgemental attitude on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Receptionist Rosie is on a roll with her sustainability plans and arranges for her nephew, Mickey Morton (Josef Hyland), to assess The Mill for installing solar panels.



Mickey and his colleague, Carlos O'Donnell (Shaun Johnson) climb onto the roof to investigate.



But their timing is terrible as Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh), Suni Bulsara (Rahul Arya) and Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) are having an EMERGENCY meeting to discuss the upcoming quality control inspection.



So they are not impressed when they are interrupted by noisy sounds from the roof above!

Rosie's nephew Mickey arrives at The Mill on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

At the Police Station, Michelle Walton (Joanna Bending) is on an FME shift when she is asked to examine Erika Chapman (Claire Lams).



Erika is 29 weeks pregnant and complaining of stomach pains.



When Michelle suggests calling Erika's husband, Jason (Graeme Hawley, who played John Stape on Coronation Street), she shuts down the conversation.



Meanwhile at St Phil's Hospital, a man called Shaun Morris (Joshua Elridge-Smith) lies in intensive care.



But WHAT is his connection to Erika?



Michelle soon becomes suspicious that Erika is hiding something from the Police...

Michelle becomes suspicious about patient Erika on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

How did Shaun end up in intensive care on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 2:00pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer