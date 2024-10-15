Doctors spoilers: Graham is out to cause TROUBLE!
Airs Wednesday 23 October 2024 at 2:00pm on BBC1.
Just WHAT is Graham Elton (played by Alex Avery) up to on today's episode of Doctors? (2:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings)
Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) finds Graham reading-up on The Mill's Zero Tolerance guidelines.
Then later, Graham asks receptionist Rose Colton (Janice Connolly) to arrange a case review with nurse Luca McIntyre (Ross McLaren).
Luca reminds Graham that colleague Emma Reid (Dido Miles) will act as a chaperone during the meeting.
The two men are not to be left alone in the same space together again after their previous clash.
However, when it comes time for the meeting, Graham sneakily makes sure that the door to Emma's consulting room is closed...
Graham drops his pretence and makes it clear he wants to talk to Luca about what happened with patient Kerry Bedford yesterday...
Receptionist Rosie is on a roll with her sustainability plans and arranges for her nephew, Mickey Morton (Josef Hyland), to assess The Mill for installing solar panels.
Mickey and his colleague, Carlos O'Donnell (Shaun Johnson) climb onto the roof to investigate.
But their timing is terrible as Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh), Suni Bulsara (Rahul Arya) and Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) are having an EMERGENCY meeting to discuss the upcoming quality control inspection.
So they are not impressed when they are interrupted by noisy sounds from the roof above!
At the Police Station, Michelle Walton (Joanna Bending) is on an FME shift when she is asked to examine Erika Chapman (Claire Lams).
Erika is 29 weeks pregnant and complaining of stomach pains.
When Michelle suggests calling Erika's husband, Jason (Graeme Hawley, who played John Stape on Coronation Street), she shuts down the conversation.
Meanwhile at St Phil's Hospital, a man called Shaun Morris (Joshua Elridge-Smith) lies in intensive care.
But WHAT is his connection to Erika?
Michelle soon becomes suspicious that Erika is hiding something from the Police...
Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 2:00pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.