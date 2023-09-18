Doctors spoilers: Has Daniel Granger messed-up with Zara AGAIN?
Airs Tuesday 26 September 2023 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
Is the troubled relationship between Daniel Granger (played by Matthew Chambers) and Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) getting beyond repair on Doctors? (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Things just haven't been the same since Daniel found out about what happened between Zara and University student, Miles Bailey.
Then there was Daniel getting pulled over by the Police while in the car with their young son, Joe (Oliver Falconer).
So now after yet another dramatic event, Zara is out of patience with Daniel.
On today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, Daniel is still getting the cold shoulder treatment from Zara.
At St Phil's, Zara is getting ready to take Joe home after his unexpected hospital visit.
While Zara goes to check on their taxi, Joe visits with another hospital patient.
But while he's in the room, Joe discovers a SECRET!
With surgery partners, Daniel and Zara, busy with family drama, bosslady Nina Bulsara (Wendi Peters) decides to open up the Minor Surgery Unit for midwife and nurse appointments.
Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) and Luca McIntyre (Ross McLaren) are both thrilled by the decision.
However, Nina's arrangement doesn't go down well with Sid Vere (Ashley Rice), who is annoyed that Nina didn't consult him first.
Has Nina managed to ruffle feathers at The Mill?
It certainly wouldn't be the first time!
Elsewhere in Letherbridge, Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) has his VPAS assessment day.
He is accompanied by GP, Eric Pathway (Maxwell Hutcheon), to visit patient, Jacqueline Owusu (Vivienne Rochester).
Jacqueline has been struggling with life on her own.
But Bear begins to get increasingly annoyed with Eric's short and blunt attitude towards Jacqueline.
Will Bear put his VPAS assessment at risk by clashing with Eric?
Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer
Classic episodes are now airing weekdays at 8:00am on Drama Channel
Classic episodes are also available to stream through UKTV Play
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.