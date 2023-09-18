Doctors spoilers: Has Daniel Granger messed-up with Zara AGAIN?

Is the troubled relationship between Daniel Granger (played by Matthew Chambers) and Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) getting beyond repair on Doctors? (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Things just haven't been the same since Daniel found out about what happened between Zara and University student, Miles Bailey.



Then there was Daniel getting pulled over by the Police while in the car with their young son, Joe (Oliver Falconer).



So now after yet another dramatic event, Zara is out of patience with Daniel.



On today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, Daniel is still getting the cold shoulder treatment from Zara.



At St Phil's, Zara is getting ready to take Joe home after his unexpected hospital visit.



While Zara goes to check on their taxi, Joe visits with another hospital patient.



But while he's in the room, Joe discovers a SECRET!

Joe discovers a SECRET on today's episode of Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

With surgery partners, Daniel and Zara, busy with family drama, bosslady Nina Bulsara (Wendi Peters) decides to open up the Minor Surgery Unit for midwife and nurse appointments.



Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) and Luca McIntyre (Ross McLaren) are both thrilled by the decision.



However, Nina's arrangement doesn't go down well with Sid Vere (Ashley Rice), who is annoyed that Nina didn't consult him first.



Has Nina managed to ruffle feathers at The Mill?



It certainly wouldn't be the first time!

Nina's decision making proves unpopular on Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

Elsewhere in Letherbridge, Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) has his VPAS assessment day.



He is accompanied by GP, Eric Pathway (Maxwell Hutcheon), to visit patient, Jacqueline Owusu (Vivienne Rochester).



Jacqueline has been struggling with life on her own.



But Bear begins to get increasingly annoyed with Eric's short and blunt attitude towards Jacqueline.



Will Bear put his VPAS assessment at risk by clashing with Eric?

It's VPAS assessment day for Bear on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer

Classic episodes are now airing weekdays at 8:00am on Drama Channel

Classic episodes are also available to stream through UKTV Play