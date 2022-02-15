'Doctors' spoilers: Is Zara Carmichael still a MEAN GIRL?

An old school friend has some harsh home truths for Zara Carmichael and Davinia on Doctors...

Zara Carmichael (played by Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) has certainly managed to upset a few folks before with her sharp tongue on Doctors! (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Is it possible that the GP was once a total mean girl?



On today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, Zara and her friend, Davinia Hargrove (Clare Wille) reunite with another former classmate, Belinda Cooper (Emma Cooke, who starred in the BBC's 60s set drama, Sex, Chips & Rock n' Roll).



The ladies meet at The Icon for lunch.



The school reunion gets off to a good start as the women reminisce about the good old days.



But the atmosphere starts to turn frosty when Belinda admits that she used to find both Zara and Davinia intimidating at school.



Davinia is particularly pleased about her mean girl reputation.



She nastily reminds Belinda about the time the school French teacher made Belinda cry.



Zara is taken aback by Davinia's bitchy behaviour.



But it seems Davinia is just getting started...



Will this be the first and LAST reunion between Zara, Davinia and Belinda?

Zara and Davinia reunite with an old school friend on today's episode of Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, there's a potential business opportunity for The Mill.



Surgery business manager, Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) reveals that he's had a business proposal from the Clinical Commissioning Group to take over a nearby surgery, Sutton Vale.



The rival surgery featured in the series a few years back, when dodgy practice manager, Jeremy Smail tried to poach patients and staff from The Mill!



However, the opportunity comes at a strange time.



It seems the surgery's lead GP, Jacob Ashdown has gone missing...



WHAT is going on?

Valerie gets mistaken for a cheating husband's mistress on Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

Valerie Pitman (Sarah Moyle) is out and about to do a patient assessment of Roland Atlee (Scott Hinds), who suffers from memory loss and has been missing appointments.



But the home visit gets off to an alarming start when Roland's wife, Sindy (Charlotte Pyke) becomes suspicious that there is something romantic going on between Roland and Valerie!

Has married patient Roland been having a secret affair... with Valerie on Doctors?! (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues every Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.