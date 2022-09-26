Doctors spoilers: Jimmi Clay is DEVASTATED after Maeve's confession...

Jimmi turns to his Buddhist faith in the aftermath of all the DRAMA with girlfriend Maeve on Doctors...

Jimmi Clay (played by Adrian Lewis Morgan) has been left devastated and heartbroken after his girlfriend, Maeve Ludlow's lies and deception were EXPOSED on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Jimmi had BIG plans to take over the running of Sutton Vale, with surgery nurse Maeve by his side.



But that's not going to happen now, after business manager Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) discovered some previous dodgy goings-on at Sutton Vale involving both Maeve and her boss, Jacob Ashdown.



Jimmi tries to hold it together after his split with Maeve.



But during a meeting with a Buddhist monk in the woods, Jimmi lets out his frustrations at what has just happened...



Now, he just has to visit Maeve's mum, Gillian (Diana Payan), at her carehome and break the news that her daughter isn't coming back to visit anytime soon...

Gillian is about to discover that Maeve hasn't just gone on holiday on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg) is having a few days off from the surgery to look after her dad, Brian (Simon Lowe), after his unfortunate tumble during his first day on a new job.



But with Brian unable to work for the moment, Scarlett becomes worried about their money situation again.



A huge electricity bill arrives.



And then their landlady calls chasing-up their rent payment.



Scarlett wonders how they are going to manage.



If they can't pay the rent, they'll be kicked out of their home.



The only option is for Scarlett to find another part-time job while juggling her Reception duties at The Mill.



Brian feels guilty as stressed-out Scarlett prepares to work around the clock to make ends meet...

Have Scarlett and Brian got enough money to pay the rent on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Princess Buchanan (Laura White) is in for a SURPRISE when she meets a troubled teenager, Finn Carson (Oscar Nicholls)... and his pet chicken!



Finn has an arm wound, that Princess examines.



But he seems more worried about his sick chicken.



Finn saved the chicken from the back of a truck, but now she is off her food and not laying eggs.



Both Princess and receptionist, Karen Hollins (Jan Pearson) become concerned when Finn reveals he has lost his job and been thrown out by his foster parents.



WHAT can Princess and Karen do to help?

Princess meets a teenage lad with a sick pet chicken on Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Friday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer