'Doctors' spoilers: Karen and Rob Hollins have a BIG argument!

Rob Hollins is not happy about his wife Karen's behaviour on Doctors. Is their marriage in serious trouble?

The scene is set for a showdown between Rob Hollins (played by Chris Walker) and his wife Karen on today's episode of Doctors (BBC One, 1.45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Karen has grown suspicious that Rob is getting a bit too close for comfort with his police colleague, Harriet Shelton (Carley Stenson). But when Karen stormed over to Harriet's house to confront the pair on yesterday's episode of the BBC daytime drama, she ended up making a fool of herself!



Karen is still determined to get to the bottom of her and Rob's current marriage troubles, but when she puts Rob on the spot and demands to know what's going on, the couple have a MASSIVE argument!



Has Karen just made things a whole lot worse?

Meanwhile, Valerie Pitman (Sarah Moyle) arrives at the surgery with gifts for her puzzled colleagues. Nobody but Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) knows that these are goodbye gifts because surgery receptionist Valerie has written a resignation letter and will soon be heading off on a new adventure!



ALSO, Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) is crushed by some bad news from surgery partners Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) and Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh).



They were impressed by Sid's presentation for a cardio screening programme, but money is tight and they cannot justify the extra expenditure at the moment leaving Sid's self-confidence to take another blow.

Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) is intrigued when she meets mum-to-be, Ginny Redman (Rebecca Bainbridge). Ginny is a musician and reveals she played at a medical charity events for Ruhma's late husband, Heston a few years ago.

Ruhma is sad to hear that Ginny and many of her musician friends have been struggling to find work and perform during the pandemic, which gives the midwife an idea of how to help Ginny and bring back some LIVE music to Letherbridge!

Doctors continues this Monday to Thursday at 1.45pm on BBC One.