'Doctors' spoilers: Karen Hollins gets TRAPPED by burglars!

There's DANGER for Karen Hollins (played by Jan Pearson) when she gets trapped by burglars on today's episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...



Surgery receptionist Karen heads out to visit elderly vulnerable patient, Mrs Percy.



Karen unexpectedly finds the front door to Mrs Percy's home unlocked.



So she lets herself in and goes in search of the patient.



But Karen is in the wrong place at the wrong time, when a petty criminal, Jay Prime (Lucas Jones) and his loyal girlfriend, Marnie Mobbs (Jola Jassy) break into Mrs Percy's home!



In a panic, Karen hides in the upstairs bedroom.



But where is Mrs Percy?

Is petty criminal Jay dangerous on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Marnie has fallen under the influence of her bad lad boyfriend, Jay on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Downstairs, Jay orders Marnie to fill a bag with valuables while he looks for pills they could sell.



It becomes obvious that Marnie will do anything to impress bad lad, Jay.



When Jay tries the bedroom door and discovers it is locked, he quickly realises somebody is hiding in the room.



Karen warns Jay that she has called the police and they are on the way!



But can Karen stay safe until then?

Rosie the receptionist (played by Janice Connolly) makes another appearance on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee), Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh), Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) and Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) make another visit to Sutton Vale Surgery.



They agree that they need to carefully manage how they will tell the staff about the temporary takeover.



Dr Princess Buchanan (Laura White) is not too impressed by the newcomers.



How will she react when she discovers that Al is in the running to become the new lead GP At Sutton Vale?



Back at The Mill, Valerie Pitman (Sarah Moyle) hears a rumour on the 'ol gossip grapevine about what Bear, Zara, Daniel and Al are up to.



She shares her theory with Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) and Emma Reid (Dido Miles).



How will the staff at The Mill react to the news of the takeover?

Dr Princess Buchanan discovers that Al could soon be her new boss on Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues every Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.