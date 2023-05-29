Doctors spoilers: Kirsty Millar makes an ALARMING DISCOVERY!
Airs Thursday 8 June 2023 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
Kirsty Millar (played by Kiruna Stamell) makes a worrying discovery that could lead to a BIG fallout on today's episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...
Nina Bulsara (Wendi Peters) accidentally leaves a CONFIDENTIAL document behind on Reception.
Kirsty can't resist having a SNOOP... and is alarmed when she discovers that practice partner, Nina, is proposing to cut costs by axing the VPAS visits to vulnerable patients at home!
Kirsty's co-worker, Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg) is fuming when she finds out.
It wasn't that long ago Scarlett completed her own VPAS training.
Was it all just a waste of time?
Kirsty and Scarlett share their concerns with Emma Reid (Dido Miles), who is not impressed and confronts Nina about her ruthless cost cutting!
Emma argues the huge benefits for their patients by continuing with VPAS.
Emma decides she is not going to let the matter drop and intends to speak to other practice partners, Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) and Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh).
But WHOSE side will Daniel and Zara take?
Things are heating-up between Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) and Claudia Briant (Kiza Deen), now that they have settled their differences.
Bear and Claudia spend the day in bed together.
As things take a passionate turn, they somehow manage to break the wardrobe!
Whoops!
The wardrobe happens to belong to Bear's housemate, Sid Vere (Ashley Rice).
Claudia is determined to fix the damage before Sid finds out.
Will Sid see the funny side of Bear and Claudia wrecking his furniture?
Rosie Colton (Janice Connolly) is working at the Campus Surgery with Al Haskey (Ian Midlane).
Rosie notices a patient, Barney Phelps (Mark Murphy), has laboured breathing and is walking with a limp.
Rosie reports her findings to Al, who insists on seeing Barney for an immediate appointment.
Rosie's suspicions were right, as Barney is diagnosed with a pulmonary embolism!
Rosie is thrilled after saving the day.
But when the receptionist tries her hand at diagnosing other patients, will Rosie start to test Al's patience?
Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
Most Popular
By Grace Morris