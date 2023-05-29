Doctors spoilers: Kirsty Millar makes an ALARMING DISCOVERY!

WHAT does receptionist Kirsty Millar find out on today's episode of Doctors?

Kirsty Millar (played by Kiruna Stamell) makes a worrying discovery that could lead to a BIG fallout on today's episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...



Nina Bulsara (Wendi Peters) accidentally leaves a CONFIDENTIAL document behind on Reception.



Kirsty can't resist having a SNOOP... and is alarmed when she discovers that practice partner, Nina, is proposing to cut costs by axing the VPAS visits to vulnerable patients at home!



Kirsty's co-worker, Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg) is fuming when she finds out.



It wasn't that long ago Scarlett completed her own VPAS training.



Was it all just a waste of time?



Kirsty and Scarlett share their concerns with Emma Reid (Dido Miles), who is not impressed and confronts Nina about her ruthless cost cutting!



Emma argues the huge benefits for their patients by continuing with VPAS.



Emma decides she is not going to let the matter drop and intends to speak to other practice partners, Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) and Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh).



But WHOSE side will Daniel and Zara take?

Nina is planning some cost cutting at The Mill on Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

Things are heating-up between Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) and Claudia Briant (Kiza Deen), now that they have settled their differences.



Bear and Claudia spend the day in bed together.



As things take a passionate turn, they somehow manage to break the wardrobe!



Whoops!



The wardrobe happens to belong to Bear's housemate, Sid Vere (Ashley Rice).



Claudia is determined to fix the damage before Sid finds out.



Will Sid see the funny side of Bear and Claudia wrecking his furniture?

Will Sid find out Bear and Claudia have wrecked his wardrobe on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Rosie Colton (Janice Connolly) is working at the Campus Surgery with Al Haskey (Ian Midlane).



Rosie notices a patient, Barney Phelps (Mark Murphy), has laboured breathing and is walking with a limp.



Rosie reports her findings to Al, who insists on seeing Barney for an immediate appointment.



Rosie's suspicions were right, as Barney is diagnosed with a pulmonary embolism!



Rosie is thrilled after saving the day.



But when the receptionist tries her hand at diagnosing other patients, will Rosie start to test Al's patience?

Rosie helps Al with some patient diagnosis on Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer