Doctors spoilers: Maeve Ludlow is afraid she'll lose her job...

Maeve Ludlow (played by Clelia Murphy) and Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) return to the surgery after their romantic weekend away on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But their blissful bubble is burst when they hear the news that the future of Sutton Vale is now hanging in the balance.



Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) and Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh), bosses at The Mill, don't want to take on the running of other local surgery, Sutton Vale, full-time.



So what does this mean for the current Sutton Vale staff, including nurse Maeve?



Maeve begins to worry about the future.



What if someone else takes over the running of Sutton Vale and she suddenly finds herself out of a job?



Meanwhile, Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) keeps an anxious vigil beside his mum, Eve (Rachel Bell), at St Phil's Hospital.



Al is feeling traumatised, unsure if Eve will wake-up again.



Has time really run out for Al and Eve?

Al is afraid his mum Eve may not recover on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) meets Michael Nolan (Robbie Curran), who has been hailed as a local hero after saving two young boys from drowning.



When Michael visits the surgery, Sid discovers he's planning yet another good deed.



He now wants to donate a kidney to help one of the young boys who is sick.



Sid reckons Michael should discuss his plan with his dad, Frank (David Gillespie, who starred in the BBC police mockumentary series, Operation Good Guys), before making a definite decision.



But Michael is determined to be a kidney donor and decides to approach the boy's family in person.



However, Michael's selfless offer is rudely rejected by the boy's mum, Paula Caine (Louise Willoughby).



WHY does Paula reject Michael's lifesaving offer?



And what can both Sid and Michael's dad, Frank do to help the situation?

Sid has some advice for local hero Michael on today's episode of Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Friday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer