Doctors spoilers: Maeve Ludlow is afraid she'll lose her job...
Airs Friday 16 September 2022 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
Maeve Ludlow (played by Clelia Murphy) and Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) return to the surgery after their romantic weekend away on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
But their blissful bubble is burst when they hear the news that the future of Sutton Vale is now hanging in the balance.
Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) and Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh), bosses at The Mill, don't want to take on the running of other local surgery, Sutton Vale, full-time.
So what does this mean for the current Sutton Vale staff, including nurse Maeve?
Maeve begins to worry about the future.
What if someone else takes over the running of Sutton Vale and she suddenly finds herself out of a job?
Meanwhile, Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) keeps an anxious vigil beside his mum, Eve (Rachel Bell), at St Phil's Hospital.
Al is feeling traumatised, unsure if Eve will wake-up again.
Has time really run out for Al and Eve?
Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) meets Michael Nolan (Robbie Curran), who has been hailed as a local hero after saving two young boys from drowning.
When Michael visits the surgery, Sid discovers he's planning yet another good deed.
He now wants to donate a kidney to help one of the young boys who is sick.
Sid reckons Michael should discuss his plan with his dad, Frank (David Gillespie, who starred in the BBC police mockumentary series, Operation Good Guys), before making a definite decision.
But Michael is determined to be a kidney donor and decides to approach the boy's family in person.
However, Michael's selfless offer is rudely rejected by the boy's mum, Paula Caine (Louise Willoughby).
WHY does Paula reject Michael's lifesaving offer?
And what can both Sid and Michael's dad, Frank do to help the situation?
Doctors continues Monday to Friday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.