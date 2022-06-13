Doctors spoilers: MURDER in Letherbridge!

Is there a killer on the loose in Letherbridge? A body is found in the woods on today's episode of Doctors...

There's a murder-mystery in Letherbridge on today's episode of Doctors! (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



Jimmi Clay (played by Adrian Lewis Morgan) is on shift with the police as a Medical Examiner, when a DEAD body is found out in the woods...



Jimmi is alarmed to discover that the victim is Jacob Ashdown, the missing GP from Sutton Vale!



DI Mick Hartley (Martin Walsh, recently seen on Coronation Street as DS Tyler, who investigated dodgy businessman, Ray Crosby) later informs Jimmi that the post mortem results confirm Jacob died from a head injury.



It looks like this is now a MURDER investigation!



In the meantime, Maeve Ludlow (Clelia Murphy) receives a phonecall about Jacob's death.



Maeve is annoyed that her new boyfriend, Jimmi, didn't tell her the news as soon as found out.



And policeman Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) gets an upgrade, when Mick personally calls Rob to CID to get him involved in the case!

Maeve and Jimmi's romantic plans are interrupted by the terrible news about Jacob on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Things are crazy-busy over at both Sutton Vale and the Campus Surgery, since The Mill is closed until further notice because of the Legionnaire's outbreak.



Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg) remains worried that she'll be sacked over the less-than-flattering comments she posted on social media about the surgery staff.



Business manager, Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) approaches receptionist Scarlett for a chat.



Is Bear about to give Scarlett her official marching orders?



Meanwhile, Emma Reid (Dido Miles) notices that trainee GP, Princess Buchanan (Laura White) is absent from work after yesterday's dramatic turn of events.



Princess is totally down-in-the-dumps over what has happened.



At home, she ignores repeated phonc calls from her mum, Constance...

Princess ignores phone calls from her mum on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) is off-duty and out in search of some peanut butter.



But then she bumps into Chris Moran (Matt Whitchurch), who recognises midwife Ruhma from when she helped with their previous child.



It turns out that Chris and his wife, Michelle (Bairavi Manoharan), are expecting another baby.



Chris manages to persuade a reluctant Ruhma to drop-in and check on Michelle.



But it turns out that it's Chris who actually needs medical assistance...



When Ruhma gets to the couple's place, Chris suddenly has a panic attack!



WHAT is Chris afraid of?

Ruhma helps dad-to-be Chris when he has a panic attack on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues every Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

The episode is repeated at 7:00pm on BBC Two.