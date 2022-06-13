Doctors spoilers: MURDER in Letherbridge!
By Simon Timblick published
Airs Tuesday 21 June 2022 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
There's a murder-mystery in Letherbridge on today's episode of Doctors! (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)
Jimmi Clay (played by Adrian Lewis Morgan) is on shift with the police as a Medical Examiner, when a DEAD body is found out in the woods...
Jimmi is alarmed to discover that the victim is Jacob Ashdown, the missing GP from Sutton Vale!
DI Mick Hartley (Martin Walsh, recently seen on Coronation Street as DS Tyler, who investigated dodgy businessman, Ray Crosby) later informs Jimmi that the post mortem results confirm Jacob died from a head injury.
It looks like this is now a MURDER investigation!
In the meantime, Maeve Ludlow (Clelia Murphy) receives a phonecall about Jacob's death.
Maeve is annoyed that her new boyfriend, Jimmi, didn't tell her the news as soon as found out.
And policeman Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) gets an upgrade, when Mick personally calls Rob to CID to get him involved in the case!
Things are crazy-busy over at both Sutton Vale and the Campus Surgery, since The Mill is closed until further notice because of the Legionnaire's outbreak.
Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg) remains worried that she'll be sacked over the less-than-flattering comments she posted on social media about the surgery staff.
Business manager, Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) approaches receptionist Scarlett for a chat.
Is Bear about to give Scarlett her official marching orders?
Meanwhile, Emma Reid (Dido Miles) notices that trainee GP, Princess Buchanan (Laura White) is absent from work after yesterday's dramatic turn of events.
Princess is totally down-in-the-dumps over what has happened.
At home, she ignores repeated phonc calls from her mum, Constance...
Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) is off-duty and out in search of some peanut butter.
But then she bumps into Chris Moran (Matt Whitchurch), who recognises midwife Ruhma from when she helped with their previous child.
It turns out that Chris and his wife, Michelle (Bairavi Manoharan), are expecting another baby.
Chris manages to persuade a reluctant Ruhma to drop-in and check on Michelle.
But it turns out that it's Chris who actually needs medical assistance...
When Ruhma gets to the couple's place, Chris suddenly has a panic attack!
WHAT is Chris afraid of?
Doctors continues every Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
The episode is repeated at 7:00pm on BBC Two.
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.