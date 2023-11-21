Doctors spoilers: Nina Bulsara meets a MYSTERY woman with a HEARTBREAKING past...
Airs Wednesday 29 November 2023 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
Nina Bulsara (played by Wendi Peters) tries to solve the mystery of a tragic past love story on today's standalone episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Nina and her son Suni (Rahul Arya) visit an antiques shop during a day out together.
Suni is worried about just how competitive Nina is going to get, in haggling for a bargain!
At Montclair Antiques, Nina wastes no time in locking horns with the owner, St John Montclair (Simon Butteriss).
Nina's got her eye on an antique brooch... and she wants it for a fair price!
However, Nina is not the only one who has taken a liking to the brooch...
Betty Wheatcroft (Gillian Axtell) enters Montclair Antiques after spotting a vintage record player inside.
But while St John is busy with Nina, Betty secretly STEALS the brooch!
St John is outraged when he finds out and calls the Police!
Meanwhile, Nina follows after thief Betty, who seems to be on a mission to get somewhere...
When Nina realises Betty has recently been a hospital patient, she tries to find out more about Betty's situation.
As the episode flashes back to the 1950s, Betty tells Nina her story...
And all about the romantic developments between Young Betty (Evangeline Ward-Drummond) and her friend, Frances Proud (Isa Wood).
But WHAT happened on that ill-fated day when the lovesick teenagers planned to runaway to London together?
As Betty shares her story of love and heartbreak, in the present day will Nina manage to find out WHERE Betty is heading for and WHY?
Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.