Doctors spoilers: Rob Hollins confronts an armed ROBBER...
By Simon Timblick published
Airs Thursday 14 April 2022 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
Rob Hollins (played by Chris Walker) investigates a street robbery on today's episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
But are things quite what they seem?
Rob is out on police patrol when he hears a scream and finds Jordan Belo (George Parker) standing over the motionless body of Lorna Belo (Rose Riley).
A gun lies on the floor nearby.
Rob draws his police Taser to calm the situation, suspecting that Jordan could be dangerous.
However, Jordan claims he is totally INNOCENT!
He claims he saw a man in a balaclava run off after attacking Lorna.
But there's something off about Jordan's story.
Policeman Rob makes a SURPRISE discovery while watching some CCTV footage...
Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) returns to Sutton Vale for the first time since he walked out, to track down his missing mum, Eve.
Al meets surgery nurse, Maeve Ludlow (Clelia Murphy), and the two discuss the ongoing drugs investigation.
Al has a University friend who may be able to help them test the drug samples.
The medics are alarmed when the test results reveal that it's a nasty drug that could lead to death...
How can the team warn the Letherbridge locals about the dangerous drug before something terrible happens?
Meanwhile, over at The Mill new receptionist, Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg) gets a call from her husband, Brian (Simon Lowe, who played Mr Bell in the CBBC drama, 4 O'Clock Club).
Brian reckons he's in with a chance of landing a new job.
Which is just as well, as Scarlett's new job is already at risk of being short-lived.
After yet another mistake, when Scarlett gives a patient the wrong prescription, surgery business manager, Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) calls Scarlett in for a chat...
Is Scarlett about to get her marching orders?
Doctors continues every Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
The episode is repeated at 7:00pm on BBC Two.
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.