Doctors spoilers: Rob Hollins confronts an armed ROBBER...

There could be DANGER for Rob Hollins when he investigates a robbery on the streets of Letherbridge on Doctors...

Rob Hollins (played by Chris Walker) investigates a street robbery on today's episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But are things quite what they seem?



Rob is out on police patrol when he hears a scream and finds Jordan Belo (George Parker) standing over the motionless body of Lorna Belo (Rose Riley).



A gun lies on the floor nearby.



Rob draws his police Taser to calm the situation, suspecting that Jordan could be dangerous.



However, Jordan claims he is totally INNOCENT!



He claims he saw a man in a balaclava run off after attacking Lorna.



But there's something off about Jordan's story.



Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) returns to Sutton Vale for the first time since he walked out, to track down his missing mum, Eve.



Al meets surgery nurse, Maeve Ludlow (Clelia Murphy), and the two discuss the ongoing drugs investigation.



Al has a University friend who may be able to help them test the drug samples.



The medics are alarmed when the test results reveal that it's a nasty drug that could lead to death...



How can the team warn the Letherbridge locals about the dangerous drug before something terrible happens?

Meanwhile, over at The Mill new receptionist, Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg) gets a call from her husband, Brian (Simon Lowe, who played Mr Bell in the CBBC drama, 4 O'Clock Club).



Brian reckons he's in with a chance of landing a new job.



Which is just as well, as Scarlett's new job is already at risk of being short-lived.



After yet another mistake, when Scarlett gives a patient the wrong prescription, surgery business manager, Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) calls Scarlett in for a chat...



Is Scarlett about to get her marching orders?



Doctors continues every Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

The episode is repeated at 7:00pm on BBC Two.