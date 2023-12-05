Doctors spoilers: Rob Hollins gets ARRESTED?

A big night out doesn't quite go as planned for policeman Rob Hollins on this CHRISTMAS FINALE episode of Doctors!

Rob Hollins (played by Chris Walker) could do with his spirits lifted after the tragedy of losing his wife Karen earlier this year on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



On today's festive finale of the BBC daytime drama, reluctant policeman Rob is eventually convinced to join the Police Station BIG Christmas night out... dressed as a turkey!



But the night out takes an unfortunate turn when Rob falls asleep in the pub toilets after a few too many festive drinks!



When Rob wakes-up, he discovers the rest of his colleagues, including PC Pat Dyson (Dawn Butler), are nowhere to be seen.



Rob's in a bit of a muddle and decides to ask couple Cyndi Sommers (Nkechi Simms) and Leo Sampson (played by ex-EastEnders star Harry Reid, who previously played the role of Ben Mitchell) for some assistance.



However, Leo starts to become annoyed by Rob's drunken behaviour.



And things just go downhill from there...

Ex-EastEnders star Harry Reid guests on today's episode of Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

PC Pat gets into the festive spirit dressed as a snowman on Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) is out to be the host with the most when he throws an elegant dinner party to celebrate the return of Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) to work.



Al is finally back on board following the horrible aftermath of his attack outside The Mill earlier this year.



But things don't go quite as planned from the start, when surgery receptionist Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg) arrives in place of invited guest Emma Reid (Dido Miles)!



WHERE is Emma?



Jimmi is further dismayed when the "silver service waiter" he has booked turns out to be a bloke, Nick Aliss (Ashley Emerson), dressed as Santa!



The hire company have messed-up the booking!



Are these all warning signs that this dinner party could be a DISASTER?



Will Jimmi's dinner party go as planned on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Santa makes an unexpected appearance at Jimmi's dinner party on Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors is taking a break for Christmas.



It will return in January on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer