Doctors spoilers: Rob Hollins gets ARRESTED?
Airs Thursday 14 December 2023 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
Rob Hollins (played by Chris Walker) could do with his spirits lifted after the tragedy of losing his wife Karen earlier this year on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
On today's festive finale of the BBC daytime drama, reluctant policeman Rob is eventually convinced to join the Police Station BIG Christmas night out... dressed as a turkey!
But the night out takes an unfortunate turn when Rob falls asleep in the pub toilets after a few too many festive drinks!
When Rob wakes-up, he discovers the rest of his colleagues, including PC Pat Dyson (Dawn Butler), are nowhere to be seen.
Rob's in a bit of a muddle and decides to ask couple Cyndi Sommers (Nkechi Simms) and Leo Sampson (played by ex-EastEnders star Harry Reid, who previously played the role of Ben Mitchell) for some assistance.
However, Leo starts to become annoyed by Rob's drunken behaviour.
And things just go downhill from there...
Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) is out to be the host with the most when he throws an elegant dinner party to celebrate the return of Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) to work.
Al is finally back on board following the horrible aftermath of his attack outside The Mill earlier this year.
But things don't go quite as planned from the start, when surgery receptionist Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg) arrives in place of invited guest Emma Reid (Dido Miles)!
WHERE is Emma?
Jimmi is further dismayed when the "silver service waiter" he has booked turns out to be a bloke, Nick Aliss (Ashley Emerson), dressed as Santa!
The hire company have messed-up the booking!
Are these all warning signs that this dinner party could be a DISASTER?
Doctors is taking a break for Christmas.
It will return in January on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.