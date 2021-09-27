'Doctors’ spoilers: Rob Hollins opens up about his PTSD

Police sergeant Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) opens up to GP Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) about his PTSD in today’s episode of the BBC daytime drama Doctors (BBC1, 1.45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).

Earlier on there’s tension between Sid and senior sister and consultant midwife, Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) when Sid gets over-annoyed about there being no milk left in the fridge.

Ruhma spots that it's not the milk that's it a real issue but before she can find out what is going on with Sid, Ruhma is distracted by a call.

Sid later makes a mistake with a minor surgery patient and beats himself up over it. Daniel tries to get him to see that it’s ok but Sid won’t let it go.

Karen Hollins pictured with her husband Rob. (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) has to ask Rob's wife, Karen Hollins (Jan Pearson) to work over lunch to prepare for Zara Carmichael's (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) presentation to the CCG so they both have to cancel their lunch plans.

Sid is annoyed when Bear cancels but Rob is quite happy to be free and it’s not long before Sid and Rob spot each other in The Icon and reluctantly have no choice but to have a drink together.

It’s awkward at first but they soon get chatting and Rob opens up to Sid about his PTSD, leaving Sid surprised.

As the drinks flow, the pair of them end up drunk much to Karen’s annoyance when she comes to pick up Rob.

Even worse, Rob is rude to her in front of Sid and back at home the couple have a blazing row.

Valerie Pitman visits a patient who is confused. (Image credit: BBC / Kieron McCarron)

Elsewhere Valerie Pitman (Sarah Moyle) visits a confused patient, called Don Harris (Terence Booth) who thinks she is his daughter.

When Valerie turns up at the door for a VPAS visit, Don who has dementia, is confused and invites her in, thinking that she is his daughter Ann.

Valerie tries to correct him but uses his confusion to assess him. She helps him cook pancakes and refuses when Don tries to give her money.

Don is even more confused when a woman called Gemma Wilks (Charlotte Workman) turns up.

Don Harris played by Terence Booth. (Image credit: BBC1 )

Valerie presumes that Gemma is Don’s daughter Ann (Hayley Considine) who he was expecting and hands over her business card before leaving them to it.

However, there’s trouble afoot for Valerie when Bear later interrupts her meeting with Emma to tell Valerie that he’s received a complaint from Don’s daughter Ann, claiming Valerie has been taking advantage of Don and taking money off him.

Valerie denies any wrongdoing but admits she did help him cook.

What exactly is going on and is Valerie going to find herself in trouble and could it be a case of mistaken identity?

Doctors continues every Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.