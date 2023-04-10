Doctors spoilers: Rob Hollins struggles in the aftermath of Karen's death...
Airs Tuesday 18 April 2023 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
Rob Hollins (played by Chris Walker) is struggling to move on after the death of his wife, Karen, on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
On today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, Rob wakes-up to hear a voice reminder from Karen about baking some bread.
When Rob and Karen's visiting daughter, Imogen (Charlie Clemmow) returns home from the shops, she is surprised to find Rob baking bread.
Imogen remains worried about her dad.
But the mood is lightened when dad and daughter reminisce about the time that Karen once tried some sourdough bread... which was definitely NOT to her liking!
However their happy memories come to an abrupt end, when a couple come to view the Hollins house and appear interested in buying it.
Will Rob still go ahead and sell the house after Karen's passing?
Suni Bulsara (Rahul Arya) invites Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) and Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) for a night out.
The GP has scored some tickets for the opening of Flavio's where DJ Snezzy is playing.
Will their boys' night out be a success?
Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) meets Angie Dunham (Janet Amsden, who previously played Rebecca Miller's adoptive grandmother, Margaret on EastEnders) and her daughter, Jemma (Ex-Hollyoaks actress Summer Strallen).
Angie and Jemma have been referred for a counselling session to help deal with a trauma that goes back decades...
Jemma has moved in with her mum, since Angie had a stroke.
But now things are strained between the women after an incident a few nights ago.
WHAT happened?
Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer
