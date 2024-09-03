Doctors spoilers: Rob investigates a HIT AND RUN!
Airs Thursday 12 September 2024 at 2:00pm on BBC1.
Rob Hollins (played by Chris Walker) takes his foster child, Jamal Iqbal (Yahya Nadeem), back to visit his mum at St Phil's Hospital on today's episode of Doctors (2:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Uzma Iqbal was left in a coma after becoming the victim of a hit-and-run crime.
But now she is awake and Jamal is happy to see her.
Uzma is mistrustful of Rob at first after discovering that Jamal has been left in his care.
But after the parents have a private heart-to-heart, Uzma is grateful when policeman Rob agrees to investigate the hit-and-run that put her in hospital.
Did Uzma see the driver of the car?
Could Uzma have been deliberately targeted?
It's time for another partners meeting at The Mill.
And also time to welcome new guy, Graham Elton (Alex Avery).
Suni Bulsara (Rahul Arya), Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee), Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) and Graham get up to speed on finances and protocols for the surgery.
But after a few previous red flags, has newomer Graham completely won over everybody in the room?
Amy Timms (Kingsley Morton) is in pain and goes to see Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) at the Minor Surgery Unit.
During a procedure, Amy opens up to Sid about meeting cute charity worker, Felix Shaw (Cameron Tharmartnam).
The only problem is, shy Amy lied and pretended she was her cool neighbour Freya in order to impress Felix!
Sid tries to encourage Amy to be herself and be honest with Felix.
Can she bring herself to tell the truth when worried Felix comes looking for "Freya" at The Mill?
Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 2:00pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.