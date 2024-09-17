Doctors spoilers: Rosie Colton is BACK!

Receptionist Rosie is back at The Mill along with some personal family DRAMA on Doctors!

Rosie Colton (played by Janice Connolly) returns to The Mill on today's episode of Doctors! (2:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



Last year, Rosie left to accept a job at another surgery after a bust-up with bosslady, Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh)!



Rosie catches-up on all the surgery gossip with Al Haskey (Ian Midlane), Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee), Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg) and Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan).



But her good mood may not last when she bumps into Zara in the Staff Room...



Meanwhile, Rosie's personal and professional life collides when her grandson, Max Barnett (Harry Lowbridge), unexpectedly visits The Mill.



Max wants to show Rosie his flash new car.



But their reunion is interrupted by Max's angry mum, Lizzie Barnett (Jo Enright, from ITV2 comedy The Job Lot).



Lizzie is on the warpath after finding out that Max has QUIT University.



Mum and son get into an argument outside The Mill and angry Lizzie tells Max he can't live with her anymore!



WHAT can Rosie do to help calm the family fallout?

Rosie gets an unexpected visit from her grandson Max on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Zara wants an update from Michelle Walton (Joanna Bending) about the LGBTQ awareness course she did with Graham Elton (Alex Avery).



Did it go well?



Or has Michelle started to see that there might be some truth in surgery nurse Luca McIntyre's (Ross McLaren) accusations against Graham?

Luca has already tried to warn Michelle about Graham on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) has a counselling session with Hayden Phillips (Alan Cammish).



Hayden has already recorded a tearful video diary on his phone, revealing that he is feeling overwhelmed and doesn't want to wake-up in the morning...



During the session, Hayden opens-up to Jimmi about his anorexia, the death of his dad three years ago and his over-protective mum, Kim (Jo-Anne Stockham).



But when Jimmi suggests seeking treatment at an eating disorder unit, Hayden appears resistant...



Can Jimmi help Hayden take the first steps to fighting back against the illness that could kill him?

Kim is seriously worried about her son Hayden on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 2:00pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer