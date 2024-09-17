Doctors spoilers: Rosie Colton is BACK!
Airs Thursday 26 September 2024 at 2:00pm on BBC1.
Rosie Colton (played by Janice Connolly) returns to The Mill on today's episode of Doctors! (2:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings)
Last year, Rosie left to accept a job at another surgery after a bust-up with bosslady, Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh)!
Rosie catches-up on all the surgery gossip with Al Haskey (Ian Midlane), Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee), Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg) and Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan).
But her good mood may not last when she bumps into Zara in the Staff Room...
Meanwhile, Rosie's personal and professional life collides when her grandson, Max Barnett (Harry Lowbridge), unexpectedly visits The Mill.
Max wants to show Rosie his flash new car.
But their reunion is interrupted by Max's angry mum, Lizzie Barnett (Jo Enright, from ITV2 comedy The Job Lot).
Lizzie is on the warpath after finding out that Max has QUIT University.
Mum and son get into an argument outside The Mill and angry Lizzie tells Max he can't live with her anymore!
WHAT can Rosie do to help calm the family fallout?
Meanwhile, Zara wants an update from Michelle Walton (Joanna Bending) about the LGBTQ awareness course she did with Graham Elton (Alex Avery).
Did it go well?
Or has Michelle started to see that there might be some truth in surgery nurse Luca McIntyre's (Ross McLaren) accusations against Graham?
Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) has a counselling session with Hayden Phillips (Alan Cammish).
Hayden has already recorded a tearful video diary on his phone, revealing that he is feeling overwhelmed and doesn't want to wake-up in the morning...
During the session, Hayden opens-up to Jimmi about his anorexia, the death of his dad three years ago and his over-protective mum, Kim (Jo-Anne Stockham).
But when Jimmi suggests seeking treatment at an eating disorder unit, Hayden appears resistant...
Can Jimmi help Hayden take the first steps to fighting back against the illness that could kill him?
Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 2:00pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.