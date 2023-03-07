Doctors spoilers: Ruhma Carter and Sid meet some TROUBLED dads
Airs Monday 13 March 2023 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
Ruhma Carter (played by Bharti Patel) and Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) team-up to run a group for new dads on today's episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Matt Jackson (John Scougall) is struggling to bond with his three-month old baby.
Matt's wife, Lauren (Teresa Zaylor), has mobility issues and is due to see doctor Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) at The Mill.
Lauren senses that Matt is not comfortable around the baby, so she takes their child with her to the surgery.
Meanwhile, Matt decides to attend Ruhma's group for new dads.
It's meant to be a safe space for the men to open up about their experiences of fatherhood.
Ruhma and Sid can see that Matt is struggling and try and encourage him to share his feelings.
Is it possible that Matt is suffering from post-natal depression?
Or is there another reason why he can't bring himself to connect with his baby?
During a sharing session, Damien Byrd (Daniel Millar) takes the lead and helps another new dad, Jun Li (Chike Chan), feel comfortable enough to talk about his experience of being a parent.
But Matt finds it tough to hear both Damien and Jun talk so positvely about their kids...
Back at The Mill, Suni Bulsara (Rahul Arya) appears to flirt with Luca McIntyre (Ross McLaren), when he compliments the surgery nurse on his physique.
Luca enjoys the cheeky flirting.
But as soon as Suni's mum, Nina (Wendi Peters), enters the room, the GP suddenly clams up.
WHAT is going on with Suni?
Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer
