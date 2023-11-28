Doctors spoilers: Ruhma Carter gets some SURPRISE news...
Airs Tuesday 5 December 2023 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
Ruhma Carter (played by Bharti Patel) remains worried about her work colleague, Jenny Ackerman (Lois Pearson), on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Jenny has been super stressed-out since she and midwife Ruhma attended a disciplinary hearing at St Phil's Hospital.
Both were left frustrated by the verdict after a maternity ward patient made an OFFICIAL complaint.
Recently trained midwife Jenny has since started to doubt her abilities, while being supervised by Ruhma.
Last week on the BBC daytime drama, Jenny started to panic and became breathless...
Serial Billing: Ruhma gets some surprising news; Kirsty, Emma and Scarlett try and make Al’s first day back easier; Suni forgets Scarlett’s birthday…
On today's episode, Jenny has been discharged so Ruhma goes to visit her.
But Ruhma is in for both surprise and worry when Jenny reveals some news...
At The Mill, the surgery staff are getting ready for Christmas.
Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg) and Kirsty Millar (Kiruna Stamell) get busy decorating Reception with new, recyclable Christmas decorations.
Scarlett has another reason to feel festive because it's also her birthday!
But has Scarlett's boyfriend, Suni Bulsara (Rahul Arya) blown it when he realises he has forgotten it's her special day?
Uh-oh.
Meanwhile, everyone tries to lighten the load for Al Haskey (Ian Midlane), who has finally returned to work.
However, Al is not in the mood to be social as he starts to feel the weight of everyone watching him...
Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) meets a law-breaking pensioner, Thelma Scott (Helen Ryan), after she is arrested again.
Thelma's daughter, Simone Rigby (Claire Cox), is embarassed about the latest update about her criminal mum.
Nevertheless, Simone is stuck with Thelma and needs to visit The Mill to pick-up her mum's latest prescriptions.
However, disaster strikes when Simone leaves Thelma inside the car, which is then stolen by a joyriding youth, Lewis Dickinson (Edward Neale)...
Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.