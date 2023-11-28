Doctors spoilers: Ruhma Carter gets some SURPRISE news...

Will Ruhma Carter find out what's going on with troubled midwife Jenny on Doctors?

Ruhma Carter (played by Bharti Patel) remains worried about her work colleague, Jenny Ackerman (Lois Pearson), on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Jenny has been super stressed-out since she and midwife Ruhma attended a disciplinary hearing at St Phil's Hospital.



Both were left frustrated by the verdict after a maternity ward patient made an OFFICIAL complaint.



Recently trained midwife Jenny has since started to doubt her abilities, while being supervised by Ruhma.



Last week on the BBC daytime drama, Jenny started to panic and became breathless...



Serial Billing: Ruhma gets some surprising news; Kirsty, Emma and Scarlett try and make Al’s first day back easier; Suni forgets Scarlett’s birthday…



On today's episode, Jenny has been discharged so Ruhma goes to visit her.



But Ruhma is in for both surprise and worry when Jenny reveals some news...

What's wrong with midwife Jenny on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

At The Mill, the surgery staff are getting ready for Christmas.

Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg) and Kirsty Millar (Kiruna Stamell) get busy decorating Reception with new, recyclable Christmas decorations.



Scarlett has another reason to feel festive because it's also her birthday!



But has Scarlett's boyfriend, Suni Bulsara (Rahul Arya) blown it when he realises he has forgotten it's her special day?



Uh-oh.



Meanwhile, everyone tries to lighten the load for Al Haskey (Ian Midlane), who has finally returned to work.



However, Al is not in the mood to be social as he starts to feel the weight of everyone watching him...



Scarlett and Kirsty start decorating the surgery for Christmas on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) meets a law-breaking pensioner, Thelma Scott (Helen Ryan), after she is arrested again.



Thelma's daughter, Simone Rigby (Claire Cox), is embarassed about the latest update about her criminal mum.



Nevertheless, Simone is stuck with Thelma and needs to visit The Mill to pick-up her mum's latest prescriptions.



However, disaster strikes when Simone leaves Thelma inside the car, which is then stolen by a joyriding youth, Lewis Dickinson (Edward Neale)...

Rob encounters a criminal pensioner on today's episode of Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

Will Thelma and Lewis discover they have plenty in common on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer