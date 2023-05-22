Doctors spoilers: Scarlett Kiernan is accused of THEFT!

Scarlett Kiernan needs Suni's help when someone frames her for SCAMMING a vulnerable patient on Doctors...

Scarlett Kiernan (played by Kia Pegg) stumbles upon a case of mistaken identity and THEFT while visiting her elderly VPAS patients on today's episode of Doctors! (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Scarlett is worried about Bernadette Hilsum (Kim Hartman, who has had regular roles on such classic British TV series as 'Allo 'Allo and Grange Hill), who has missed her last two appointments at The Mill.



But Bernadette confuses Scarlett for someone else.



Scarlett is alarmed when Bernadette walks her to a nearby cashpoint and hands her a load of cash!



At that moment, Bernadette's daughter, Rachel Arbor (Eleanor Hafner), arrives on the scene and accuses innocent Scarlett of STEALING from her mum!



When Scarlett starts to suspect there could be a scammer on the loose, taking advantage of her elderly patients, she enlists the help of co-worker, Suni Bulsara (Rahul Arya), to help catch the culprit and clear her name!

WHO has been stealing money from patient Bernadette on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) is determined to fix things with Claudia Briant (Kiza Deen) after their DISASTER of a first date.



Bear and Claudia clashed over their different viewpoints about racism within the Police and NHS.



After some advice from Nina Bulsara (Wendi Peters), Bear decides to send Claudia a box of personalised doughnuts with a message, CALL ME?



But will Bear hear from Claudia again?

Bear tries to make amends with Claudia on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Emma Reid (Dido Miles) feels terrible after Rob Hollins' (Chris Walker) BIG decision, in the aftermath of what happened between the long-time friends.



Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) notices Emma is down-in-the-dumps and invites her to join him to get some fresh air along the Beechwalk.



Emma admits that she wishes she could escape from herself for a while, after recent events.



Suddenly, Al has an idea...



Later, Emma is intrigued when Al makes a MYSTERY phonecall and asks her what size shoes she wears!



WHAT is Al up to?

Rob needs some space from Emma after what happened on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Tuesday to Thursday this week at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer