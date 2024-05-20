Doctors spoilers: Sid meets Paige's parents!

Sid is off to meet his future in-laws on today's episode of Doctors!

Things must be getting serious between Sid Vere (played by Ashley Rice) and his girlfriend, Paige Popplewell (Genevieve Lewis) - as he is off to meet her parents on today's episode of Doctors!



Sid's surgery co-workers can't help but tease him about being invited over for dinner with Paige's parents, Cathy (Shona Lindsay) and Tony (Paul Slack).



Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) winds-up Sid when he discovers the GP has yet to get his future in-laws a gift.



What will it be?



Flowers and whisky?



Or maybe a nice box of chocolates?



Sid gets a warm welcome from both Cathy and Tony.



But as the evening progresses, Sid starts to feel rather uncomfortable...



Could this be a BAD omen of things to come?

It looks like Paige is a bit of a daddy's girl on Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Al is excited after revealing ALL about that mystery phone call he received.

Al wants both Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) and Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg) on board for an upcoming trip.

But WHERE are they going?



And WHY?



Neither Scarlett or Jimmi are particularly enthusiastic when they discover what Al is up to.



Will he manage to win them over and convince 'em to get involved in his latest podcast investigation?

Suni meets a rugby player with concussion on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Suni Bulsara (Rahul Arya) meets teenage patient Lottie Johnson (Chloe Marshall), who is in hospital for a concussion while playing rugby.



Suni discovers that Lottie had a panic attack when she was admitted.



But she doesn't want to see a mental health professional.



Lottie tries to play down her injuries when Suni informs her that she needs some recovery time and won't be able to play rugyby again for at least two weeks.



Under pressure, Lottie fears the team coach will replace her as captain if she isn't physically fit for the next match.



Can Suni find a way to convince Lottie that she needs to take care of herself?

How will Lottie and her grandad Jake (Tim Dantay) react to Suni's advice on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

