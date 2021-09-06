'Doctors' spoilers: Sid Vere has a very BAD day!

Sid Vere (played by Ashley Rice) has been on a downer on Doctors (1.45pm - see our TV Guide for full listings).



Earlier this summer, Sid's buddy Lewis Ainsley collapsed and died from a heart condition.



Then his ideas for a healthy heart campaign were rejected at the surgery.



Things don't get much better on today's episode of the BBC daytime drama.



Sid is paired with a new paramedic Nancy Bradshaw (April Nerissa Hudson) during a shift with the Rapid Response Team.



But nothing seems to go right...



Sid and Nancy are called-out to a warehouse where someone has fallen.



But when the medics arrive on the scene, all they can find is an uninjured old man.



The emergency was a hoax!



Things go from bad to worse when Sid discovers a tire has been slashed on their vehicle.



Sid and Nancy will have to return to HQ for a replacement.



But it's not long before Sid and Nancy are called out again.



And this time it is a matter of life and DEATH...

New paramedic Nancy has to deal with life and death drama on today's episode of Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Gabriel Chase (played by one-time S Club Juniors/S Club 8 singer Jay Perry) is a stressed-out 999 operator.



At the end of a long shift, Gabriel gets an emergency call from teenager Iris Cotterill (Cody Ryan).



Iris says her mum hit her head last night and is in a bad way...



With no ambulances available, Gabriel has no choice but to start talking Iris through some CPR techniques to revive her mum.



Luckily, it's not long before Sid and Nancy arrive on the scene and take over.



But have they arrived in time to save Iris' mum?

Jay Perry (formerly of S Club 8!) guest stars as a 999 operator on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Will Iris' mum survive on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

At The Mill, receptionist Valerie Pitman (Sarah Moyle) is alarmed when she finds a suspicious package on Reception.



It's ticking!



Will Valerie have no choice but to call the bomb squad?



ALSO, Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) has been clearing out his mum's attic.



He wants Ruhma Carter's (Bharti Patel) advice on whether he has found any "cash in the attic"!



Is Al about to strike it RICH?





Doctors continues every Monday to Thursday at 1.45pm on BBC1.