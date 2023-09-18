Doctors spoilers: Sid Vere investigates a CAR CRASH!
Airs Monday 25 September 2023 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
Sid Vere (played by Ashley Rice) is on shift with the Rapid Response Unit when the paramedic is called to the scene of a car crash on today's episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...
WHO are the car crash victims... and will they be OK?
Meanwhile, Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) gets some SHOCK news about her partner, Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) and their young son, Joe Granger Carmichael (Oliver Falconer).
Zara previously had a meeting and left Daniel to pick-up Joe from school after his game of golf.
WHAT has happened in the meantime?
When Zara questions Daniel, she can tell he is holding something back from her.
After giving Daniel the cold shoulder, Zara turns to another of their surgery work colleagues for answers.
But WHO?
WHAT will Zara find out?
Daniel is alarmed that Zara doesn't yet know the worst of it...
Could this mean even more trouble for the couple's already rocky relationship?
Elsewhere, Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) is determined to check on the condition of Al Haskey (Ian Midlane).
Al has been in a bad way since his SHOCK confrontation with angry patient, Frankie Sharp and her husband, Vic Butt, outside The Mill.
WHAT will Jimmi find when he visits Al at St Phil's?
Has Al got any recollection of what happened to him?
Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer
Classic episodes are now airing weekdays at 8:00am on Drama Channel
Classic episodes are also available to stream through UKTV Play
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.