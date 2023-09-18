Doctors spoilers: Sid Vere investigates a CAR CRASH!

Sid Vere is called to the scene of a car crash... but WHO was involved on Doctors?

Sid Vere (played by Ashley Rice) is on shift with the Rapid Response Unit when the paramedic is called to the scene of a car crash on today's episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...



WHO are the car crash victims... and will they be OK?

PC Claudia Briant asks questions after a car crash on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) gets some SHOCK news about her partner, Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) and their young son, Joe Granger Carmichael (Oliver Falconer).



Zara previously had a meeting and left Daniel to pick-up Joe from school after his game of golf.



WHAT has happened in the meantime?

When Zara questions Daniel, she can tell he is holding something back from her.



After giving Daniel the cold shoulder, Zara turns to another of their surgery work colleagues for answers.



But WHO?



WHAT will Zara find out?

Daniel is alarmed that Zara doesn't yet know the worst of it...



Could this mean even more trouble for the couple's already rocky relationship?



How does Daniel and Zara's son Joe land in hospital on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Elsewhere, Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) is determined to check on the condition of Al Haskey (Ian Midlane).



Al has been in a bad way since his SHOCK confrontation with angry patient, Frankie Sharp and her husband, Vic Butt, outside The Mill.



WHAT will Jimmi find when he visits Al at St Phil's?



Has Al got any recollection of what happened to him?



Al's life has been hanging in the balance on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer

Classic episodes are now airing weekdays at 8:00am on Drama Channel

Classic episodes are also available to stream through UKTV Play