Doctors spoilers: Al Haskey is in DANGER!

Al Haskey (played by Ian Midlane) hopes he's seen the last of angry patient, Frankie Sharp (guest star Andrea Mason) on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Frankie and her husband, Vic Butt (Neil Sheffield), previously caused a scene at The Mill and the Police had to be called!



On today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, Al is working the evening shift at the surgery.



The GP is looking more neat and tidy than usual, and receptionist Kirsty Millar (Kiruna Stamell) reckons Al is secretly going out on a date!



As the evening shift comes to a close, Al offers to lock-up the surgery.

But little does Al know, that Frankie and Vic are watching from the shadows!



The unpleasant couple have a score to settle with Al...

Frankie and Vic return to confront Al on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) is concerned when he walks in on PC Claudia Briant (Kiza Deen) having a tense phone conversation with her mum.



Rob wonders WHAT is going on.



But Claudia isn't in the mood to discuss her personal life and quickly changes the subject.



Meanwhile, Claudia's boyfriend, Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee), has another date planned for them.



They are going to a gig together that night.



However, there's clearly something on Claudia's mind.



And the date is at risk of becoming a disaster...

WHAT is troubling Claudia on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) has a night out at the theatre planned with Emma Reid (Dido Miles).



She doesn't exactly want to hang around at home after what she found out about her partner, Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers)...



While Daniel stays at home and looks after the couple's son, Joe (Oliver Falconer), Zara enjoys a temporary escape from all the drama at home.



However, little does she know that Daniel's night in with Joe hasn't gone according to plan.



And he's taken to self medicating with a bottle of vodka...

Is Zara making a BIG mistake when she leaves Daniel to look after Joe on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer

Classic episodes are now airing weekdays at 8:00am on Drama Channel

Classic episodes are also available to stream through UKTV Play