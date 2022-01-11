'Doctors' spoilers: Sid Vere investigates a FATAL accident

Sid Vere (played by Ashley Rice) finds himself caught-up in a possible MURDER mystery on today's standalone episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Sid is on shift with the Rapid Response team when he is called to a home where the body of a young man, Harry Walker lies DEAD at the bottom of the stairs.



Harry's dad, Adrian Walker (played by Hugh Simon, who was MI5 analyst Malcolm Wynn-Jones in BBC spy drama, Spooks) called the ambulance.



Sid tries to get to the bottom of what happened.



Adrian reveals he has motor-neurone disease.



Harry had moved into the house as Adrian's carer, since Adrian's wife is dead and his other children no longer speak to him.



Adrian claims he tried to hold onto Harry's hand before his son took a fatal fall down the stairs.



It was just a terrible accident... or was it?

When the police arrive at the scene, investigating police officer, Shula Edison (Ione Brown) becomes suspicious about the circumstances surrounding Harry's death.



WHY is there a suitcase lying beside Harry's body?



But when Sid tries to help Adrian out by providing information for the policewoman, he's warned to leave the police work to the professionals!

Sid initially accepts Adrian's version of what happened before he arrived on the scene.



However, the plot starts to thicken when the medic overhears Adrian answering some of Shula Edison's questions...



Sid hears Adrian tell the police that he didn't witness Harry's fall.



But that's not what he told Sid earlier.



What is going on?



Was Harry's death really an accident?



Is the Walker family house now a crime scene?



Sid is determined to find out the truth about Harry's death.



But when Sid carries out his own line of questioning, he is left reeling when Adrian reveals a SHOCK family secret...

