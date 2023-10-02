Doctors spoilers: Suni Bulsara asks Scarlett out to lunch!

Could there be a spark between Suni Bulsara and Scarlett on Doctors?

Suni Bulsara (played by Rahul Arya) needs Scarlett Kiernan's (Kia Pegg) help with a patient EMERGENCY on today's episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



And it leads to an unexpected lunch "date" for the co-workers!



Suni has an appointment to see patient, Milo Griffin (Jason Rivers).

Milo has been doing some research and decided he knows what is wrong with him.



However, Milo becomes paranoid when he believes Suni is not taking him seriously.



Suni suggests there's a possibility that Milo has health anxiety.



After all, this is his THIRD appointment at The Mill in two weeks, all for different symptoms.



But Milo becomes upset when he thinks Suni is laughing at him... and takes drastic action!



Luckily, receptionist Scarlett is on hand to help with the situation.



Suni is so grateful for Scarlett's help that he invites her out to a posh restaurant for lunch!



But WHY does Scarlett initially turn down Suni's invite?

Suni manages to upset his patient Milo on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

WHY is Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) in such a bad mood on today's episode of the BBC daytime drama?



Ruhma arrives at the Campus Surgery but is totally grumpy when receptionist Rosie Colton (Janice Connolly) starts to update the midwife on all the latest staff gossip!



Rosie's feelings are hurt and she complains to boss lady, Nina Bulsara (Wendi Peters), about Ruhma's rudeness.



Nina has also noticed that Ruhma hasn't been in the best of moods lately.



Can she get to the bottom of WHAT is troubling Ruhma?

WHY is Ruhma rude to Rosie on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Kirsty Millar (Kiruna Stamell) decides to check on a patient, Jemma Latham (Lori Barker), who has missed an appointment for a medical trial.



Jemma suffers with a lot of pain due to Sickle Cell.



So Kirsty wants to find out the reason why Jemma would miss her appointment to find out more about the medical trial.



It seems Jemma has been keeping a SECRET.



But what is it?



Watch out for a guest appearance from ex-Hollyoaks and EastEnders star Fabrizio Santino as Jemma's handsome boss, Dario Riva.

Jemma comes clean to Kirsty about WHY she missed her appointment on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Ex-Hollyoaks star Fabrizio Santino guests on today's episode of Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer

Classic episodes are now airing weekdays at 8:00am on Drama Channel

Classic episodes are also available to stream through UKTV Play