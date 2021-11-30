'Doctors' spoilers: The Mill is VANDALISED!

Luca McIntyre is shocked to discover he has been nicknamed the "Killer Nurse" after The Mill is vandalised on Doctors...

Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh), Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) and Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) are shocked to discover The Mill has been vandalised on today's episode of Doctors (1.45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Hateful graffiti has been left on the walls of the surgery.



Are Tony Lambert (Dean Williamson) and the rest of the homophobic protestors responsible?



Bear leaps into action to try and get the graffiti removed before nurse Luca McIntyre (Ross McLaren) sees it.



But just as Bear is scrubbing off the graffiti himself, the hateful mob returns...



Surgery boss, Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) has had enough and confronts the mob.



But in the middle of this latest showdown, Luca returns to the surgery and is shocked to be shouted at as the "Killer Nurse"!



Luca had hoped he would calm the situation when he filmed his video message.



But it seems the protestors are not convinced by his video statement.



Losing his cool, will Luca personally confront his tormentors?

Daniel confronts Tony Lambert and the rest of the protestors on today's episode of Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Karen (Jan Pearson) and Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) are still curious about the reason behind their daughter, Imogen's (Charlie Clemmow) return to Letherbridge.



Imogen has clearly got something on her mind.



Imogen turns down an invitation to meet Karen for lunch.



She has plans to meet her ex-boyfriend, Lee Bartley (Daniel Reid-Walters).



Later, Karen wants some answers from her daughter.



So she decides to come right out with it and ask Imogen if she is PREGNANT!



How will Imogen respond?

Imogen meets with an ex-boyfriend on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

One-time EastEnders and Coronation Street star Ian Reddington makes a guest appearance on today's episode.



Along with his real-life son, Tyler Reddington.



The pair play father and son, Frankie and Toby Clitheroe.



Frankie is a ventriloquist with a broken hand.



He needs the help of Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) so that the show can go on.



But during the appointment, Al starts to become aware that Frankie may be neglecting his own son in favour of his ventriloquist doll.

Ian Reddington and his real-life son, Tyler guest star on today's episode of Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues every Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.