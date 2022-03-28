Doctors spoilers: Valerie Pitman confronts Princess...

Valerie Pitman (played by Sarah Moyle) is starting to regret offering to help out trainee doctor, Princess Buchanan (Laura White) on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Valerie now has a load of extra work to do on top of her reception duties.



Valerie's work colleague, Karen Hollins (Jan Pearson) is not impressed when she comes clean about the extra work she has taken on for Princess.



It's clear that Princess is taking advantage of Valerie's kind-hearted nature.



Karen recommends that Valerie have a word with Princess about her devious behaviour!



But when Valerie finally plucks up the courage to confront Princess, how will she react to the accusations against her?

Princess is stopped in her tracks when Valerie refuses to help her any further on Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

Over at Sutton Vale, Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) is worried that the surgery's new nurse, Maeve Ludlow (Clelia Murphy) is about to QUIT!



Maeve is super stressed-out because she's trying to juggle her new job with looking after her difficult and demanding mum, Gillian (Diana Payan).



Gillian is recovering from a stroke and would possibly be better off in a carehome.



But Maeve dare not raise the issue with her mum.



Jimmi offers to help and pops round to visit Gillian at home.



However, Gillian has just sent another carer packing and is in no mood for Jimmi's housecall!



Is Jimmi about to make the situation worse for Maeve?

Jimmi tries to help nurse Maeve with her demanding mum on Doctors (Image credit: BBC)

Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) meets Maddy Best (Kate Wood) and her husband, Geoff (Stephen Ventura).



Maddy wants a mole removed at The Mill's minor surgery unit.



However, Sid diagnoses that the mole needs further investigation and he'll have to refer her to hospital.



Maddy is immediately thrown into a spin.



She blames Geoff for not keeping a closer eye on the growth on her skin and then jumps to the conclusion that she must have cancer...



WHAT will the hospital visit reveal?



Sid deals with a patient who is convinced she is dying on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues every Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

The episode is repeated at 7:00pm on BBC Two.