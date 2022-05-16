Doctors spoilers: Valerie Pitman is haunted by the burglary...

Valerie Pitman (played by Sarah Moyle) is still spooked after her late-night fright on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Last week on the BBC daytime drama, Valerie was confronted by a masked burglar, who attacked her and made his escape into the night.



Although the locks have now been changed on the doors, Valerie is still feeling frightened to be in her own home alone.



On today's episode, policeman Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) and his wife, Karen (Jan Pearson) visit Valerie after the burglary to check she's OK.



Valerie opens up to Karen that she is still having the same troubling nightmare, involving a lion.



WHAT does it all mean?



Valerie is still trying to put on a brave face.



But once she's alone, it's clear she's still terrified to go to sleep.



As night falls, Valerie waits with a hammer beside her...



Is there a chance the burglar could return?

Jimmi and Maeve are trapped together during a power cut on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) and Maeve Ludlow (Clelia Murphy) are both working the evening shift at Sutton Vale.



But things take an eventful turn when they stick the kettle on for a nice cuppa tea... then all of a sudden something short circuits and the surgery is plunged into darkness!



Jimmi and Maeve go in search of the fusebox and he appears to sort out the problem.



However, while the lights are out, the work colleagues seize the opportunity to continue their flirting!



Will Jimmi and Maeve finally give into their feelings... and KISS?

WHO has Eddie been in a fight with on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Elsewhere, Emma Reid (Dido Miles) is on shift as an Forensic Medical Examiner.



Two men, Eddie McDonald (Danny Horn, who previously appeared on Emmerdale as hospital nurse Darren who took a fancy to Finn Barton) and Joe Ayutthaya (Jon Chew) are brought into the police station after an incident at a restaurant.



How did Joe end up getting injured?

A proposal of marriage doesn't go as planned on today's episode of Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues every Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

The episode is repeated at 7:00pm on BBC Two.