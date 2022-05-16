Doctors spoilers: Valerie Pitman is haunted by the burglary...
By Simon Timblick published
Airs Monday 23 May 2022 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
Valerie Pitman (played by Sarah Moyle) is still spooked after her late-night fright on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Last week on the BBC daytime drama, Valerie was confronted by a masked burglar, who attacked her and made his escape into the night.
Although the locks have now been changed on the doors, Valerie is still feeling frightened to be in her own home alone.
On today's episode, policeman Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) and his wife, Karen (Jan Pearson) visit Valerie after the burglary to check she's OK.
Valerie opens up to Karen that she is still having the same troubling nightmare, involving a lion.
WHAT does it all mean?
Valerie is still trying to put on a brave face.
But once she's alone, it's clear she's still terrified to go to sleep.
As night falls, Valerie waits with a hammer beside her...
Is there a chance the burglar could return?
Meanwhile, Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) and Maeve Ludlow (Clelia Murphy) are both working the evening shift at Sutton Vale.
But things take an eventful turn when they stick the kettle on for a nice cuppa tea... then all of a sudden something short circuits and the surgery is plunged into darkness!
Jimmi and Maeve go in search of the fusebox and he appears to sort out the problem.
However, while the lights are out, the work colleagues seize the opportunity to continue their flirting!
Will Jimmi and Maeve finally give into their feelings... and KISS?
Elsewhere, Emma Reid (Dido Miles) is on shift as an Forensic Medical Examiner.
Two men, Eddie McDonald (Danny Horn, who previously appeared on Emmerdale as hospital nurse Darren who took a fancy to Finn Barton) and Joe Ayutthaya (Jon Chew) are brought into the police station after an incident at a restaurant.
How did Joe end up getting injured?
Doctors continues every Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
The episode is repeated at 7:00pm on BBC Two.
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
