'Doctors' spoilers: Valerie Pitman is questioned by the police

Things got a bit scary for Valerie Pitman (played by Sarah Moyle) and eyewitness Marvin Bulis (guest star Philip Martin Brown) on yesterday's episode of Doctors (1.45pm - see our TV Guide for full listings).



Harriet Shelton (Carley Stenson) tried to intimidate the pair into keeping quiet about what really happened when policeman Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) chased suspect Aaron Jeffries into an abandoned warehouse.



But on today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, Valerie and Marvin are finally going to have their say.



Emma Reid (Dido Miles) drives them to the police station where they are questioned by Inspector Zoya Okoro (Donna Berlin).



The Inspector clearly still has her doubts about homeless Marvin's reliabilty as an eyewitness.



Will Valerie and Marvin's statements be enough to help clear policeman Rob of any wrongdoing?

Valerie is questioned by Inspector Okoro on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

It doesn't look like Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) and Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) will be going back on TV anytime soon.



Their experience on the TV gameshow Booty or Bust won't soon be forgotten!

And now Ruhma and Al have fallen out over who should get the winnings from the show.



Sensing things are frosty, Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) and Karen Hollins (Jan Pearson) make it their mission to try and repair Ruhma and Al's former friendship.

Ruhma and Al have fallen out after their appearance on Booty or Bust on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) finds himself caught in an unexpected love triangle between warring neighbours and a treacherous girlfriend!



Harpreet Khanna (Gary Pillai) and his neighbour Alan Cooper (Zariah Bailey) get into a fight over some mess left on Harpreet's driveway.



At the surgery, Sid treats Alan who injured his wrist in the fight.



Meawhile, Harpreet, who can't remember much about the punch-up, is rushed to hospital for emergency treatment.



Sid is worried when he discovers Harpreet has bruising to his ribs and a potentially serious head injury...



But the plot thickens when Sid discovers the involvement of Harpreet's girlfriend Natalie Wright (Rachel McGuinness), who is now blackmailing Alan!



WHAT is going on between these three neighbours?

WHY does Sid make a shock accusation against Natalie on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

WHAT is the connection between Natalie and Alan on today's episode of Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues every Monday to Thursday at 1.45pm on BBC1.